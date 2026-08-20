Russian Strikes Across Kyiv Region Kill 8 and Injure 33

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The barrage damaged buildings across the capital and knocked out power in parts of the city.

At least eight people were killed and 33 others injured when Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said.

At least eight people were killed and 33 others injured when Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said. The barrage damaged…

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At least eight people were killed and 33 others injured when Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said.

The barrage damaged buildings across the capital and knocked out power in parts of the city.

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Residents were trapped inside a residential building, while fires erupted at several sites, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Non-residential buildings, warehouses and a children’s hospital were among the facilities hit.

A Reuters witness said more than a dozen explosions could be heard across the city.

Smoke rises from missiles launched by Russia, in Kyiv

Another person was killed in the wider Kyiv region, a local official said in a separate post on Telegram.

Video released by Ukraine’s emergency service showed servicemen fighting a fire at one damaged building and helping people escape facilities hit during the overnight attack.

Russia and Ukraine have traded near-daily strikes since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Europe have yet to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Poland, which borders Ukraine and is a member of both NATO and the European Union, has launched defensive air operations to protect its airspace, the country’s military said in a post on X.

Read more:Latest Ukraine stories

Ukraine has submitted proposals to US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner outlining a possible plan to end the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this month. He has also repeatedly appealed for interceptor missiles to help defend against Russian missile strikes.

Russia has not received detailed proposals for potential new talks with the US representatives, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Izvestia newspaper. She added that Moscow would be prepared to organize a meeting at short notice.

Witkoff and Kushner last traveled to Moscow in January and have not yet visited Kyiv.