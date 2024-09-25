Efforts to Decrease Employment of ‘Home Nationals’ by EU Commissioners

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, is reportedly aiming to limit the number of nationals from each member state among the incoming 27 EU Commissioners, as per insights from Journalist.

This adjustment implies that Ireland’s Commissioner-designate, Michael McGrath, will only have two Irish nationals in his cabinet. In contrast, the outgoing Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness was eligible to have three Irish representatives.

Moreover, von der Leyen is anticipated to advocate for a predominantly female workforce within the teams of the 27 Commissioners.

“From what we gather, there’s going to be a cutback on how many of your own nationals can serve on your cabinet,” disclosed a source knowledgeable about EU affairs.

McGrath is gearing up for a crucial hearing before a European Parliament committee next month. Meanwhile, von der Leyen has reportedly relayed these new regulations during her recent meeting with the newly appointed Commissioners in Brussels, and she made sure to inform Mr. McGrath during his interview on August 27.

Even though von der Leyen cannot legally enforce this new directive during her present term—which means the outgoing Commission can’t restrict the incoming one—she plans to flesh out the rules formally once the new Commission receives approval from the European Parliament later this year.

Mr. McGrath is diligently preparing for his upcoming hearing, set for either October or, more likely, November. Until the Parliament endorses his role as the EU Commissioner for Justice and Rule of Law, he cannot finalize his team’s composition.

Reports indicate that Ireland’s Permanent Representation to the EU has received over 60 applications for roles within Mr. McGrath’s team and the cabinets of the other 26 Commissioners.

Leading up to these hearings, there has been a flurry of lobbying by aspirants of various nationalities, both inside and outside the EU institutions, all vying for these coveted cabinet positions.

Each Commissioner’s team consists of a core of six members, who must be selected with careful consideration of gender balance and geographical representation.

While Irish officials are capped at two in Mr. McGrath’s cabinet, they remain eligible to apply for roles within the other Commissioner’s teams. Some may gain appointments through recommendations by the Irish Government, while others will likely use their own credentials, drawing on their EU experience thus far.

The Irish Government appears eager to see an Irish national appointed to lead McGrath’s cabinet; however, it’s been suggested that a non-Irish candidate currently within the Commission is under consideration for this influential role.

RTÉ News has learned that a proposition from an incoming commissioner to grant von der Leyen discretion over the new cabinet leaders could potentially provide a member state with advantageous portfolio assignments.

In his transition planning, Mr. McGrath has brought on board his former special advisor from the Department of Finance, Kevin Barrett, to help steer the ship.

Barrett will assume responsibility for evaluating candidates for McGrath’s cabinet and collaborating with officials in the European Commission’s justice division, which aligns with McGrath’s responsibilities, as well as communicating with Members of the European Parliament ahead of the impending hearing.

There’s speculation that Barrett could also end up joining McGrath’s inaugural team. Additionally, it’s rumored that the Department of Justice back home in Dublin may seek to dispatch an official to Brussels, eager to collaborate with the former finance minister.

As the EU gears up for this transition, there’s a palpable buzz in the air. The intricacies of appointing national representatives amid new regulations underscore the delicate balancing act that will define Ireland’s role in the European Union in the years to come.

With the stakes high and the political landscape shifting, McGrath’s team-building decisions will likely reverberate well beyond the confines of the Commission, impacting Ireland’s standing in European politics and governance.

As we approach the hearings, all eyes will be on how these changes unfold, signaling a potentially transformative phase for EU governance and representation.