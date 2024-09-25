Norway Pledges Support to Enhance Somalia’s Financial Oversight

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Auditor General Ahmed Issa Gutale has rallied substantial global support, particularly from Norway and leading audit institutions worldwide, to enhance the country’s financial scrutiny.

The ‘Peer Support Project,’ a collaborative initiative involving Somalia and global audit powerhouses like INTOSAI and AFROSAI-E, targets the enhancement of the country’s financial oversight. Running through 2024, this project is geared towards solidifying governance through more robust audits and heightened public financial transparency. Discussions are underway to extend the initiative beyond its initial timeframe, aligned with Somalia’s pressing governance hurdles. Gutale emphasized the project’s significance in Somalia’s attempts to stabilize its institutions and march towards membership in the East African Community.

In dialogues with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NORAD personnel, Gutale highlighted the importance of capacity-building schemes aimed at refining resource management and boosting transparency. Norway’s role is pivotal for Somalia’s ambition to construct stronger institutional frameworks.

Notably, Gutale achieved further endorsement from Norway’s Permanent Committee on Justice and Constitutional Affairs, which vowed to aid Somalia in reinforcing its parliamentary oversight. Such pledge is indispensable for embedding long-term accountability within Somalia’s governance structures. He commended Norway’s influence in crafting efficient oversight systems crucial for sustaining transparency.

Somalia’s international alliances are instrumental in its quest to fortify both regional and global standings. Eyeing membership in the East African Community (EAC), the nation’s governance and financial reforms are crucial in luring investments and fostering greater regional amalgamation. With economic optimism dawning, Somalia’s cooperation with Norway and other global allies remains vital for its enduring development.