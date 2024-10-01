Death Row’s Longest-Serving Inmate Celebrates Acquittal as a ‘Triumph’

In a remarkable turn of events, the individual who has held the title of the longest-serving death row inmate globally has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his supporters. This outpouring of appreciation comes on the heels of a groundbreaking decision by a Japanese court that last week annulled his long-standing murder conviction.

After an arduous journey for justice, primarily spearheaded by his devoted sister, the 88-year-old Iwao Hakamada was finally exonerated of the quadruple homicide for which he endured an astonishing 46 years on death row.

“At last, I have triumphed with a resounding victory,” Hakamada proclaimed to an eager crowd of supporters in Shizuoka, the area located to the southwest of Tokyo where this pivotal ruling was handed down. Sporting a cheerful green hat, he couldn’t contain his elation.

“I simply couldn’t stand the wait any longer,” he said, a broad smile illuminating his face as he shared his relief at receiving the not-guilty verdict.

Notably, Japan and the United States stand as the only major industrial powers still actively employing the death penalty, a practice that enjoys widespread endorsement from the Japanese populace.

Hakamada’s case marks a significant moment in Japan’s post-war legal history, as he becomes the fifth death row inmate granted a retrial. Remarkably, all four preceding cases culminated in exoneration.

However, the decades of confinement—much of which was spent in solitary isolation and with the constant anxiety of execution looming overhead—have profoundly impacted Hakamada’s mental well-being. His legal representatives and loyal supporters have poignantly described his experience as akin to “existing in a realm of illusion.”

Though released in 2014 while awaiting the retrial, it’s worth noting that Mr. Hakamada typically refrains from public commentary.

Even with the recent ruling of acquittal, the path to finality remains uncertain. Reports indicate that prosecution authorities have until October 10 to decide whether to challenge the Shizuoka District Court’s decision.

Nevertheless, they might face formidable obstacles in their quest, as the court issued a strong denunciation of the prosecution’s claims, citing the blatant fabrication of crucial evidence by investigators.

According to the ruling, Hakamada’s initial confessions— in which he admitted to killing his employer, along with the man’s wife and their two teenage children—were extracted through “barbaric” interrogation techniques that included both mental and physical torture, rendering those confessions null and void.

Furthermore, the blood-stained garments that were initially used to implicate him were ruled as part of a setup. The court revealed that investigators had actually smeared the clothing with blood and hidden them in a vat of miso, which fermented soybean paste, with the intention of later “discovering” these incriminating pieces.

