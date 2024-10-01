How Somalia’s Parliament Methodically Removes Ministers: A Detailed Guide

The initiatory step in this journey is the submission of a formal motion by a coalition of MPs, igniting spirited debate in Somalia’s Parliament.

Take the case of Foreign Minister Ahmed Macalin Fiqi—over 46 MPs have rallied, accusing him of neglecting Somalia’s sovereignty amid a tense diplomatic tussle with Ethiopia. They’re also up in arms about a Somali company’s exclusion from the 2025 Japan trade expo, where an Italian-owned business snagged a spot instead.

MP Jeesoow, among the most ardent advocates for the motion, argues that the drive to unseat Fiqi stems from performance issues rather than political intrigue. “This is about accountability and protecting national interests,” he asserts, sweeping aside whispers of political battles as the motivation.

Submitting this motion sets off a chain reaction beginning with formal debate. The MPs backing the motion lay out their grievances, detailing why they seek the minister’s ouster. These reasons can span accusations of incompetence to mishandling key duties.

Then, the accused minister steps up to offer their defence against these charges. Should the minister’s rebuttal fall flat, the spectacle moves to a no-confidence vote—a pivotal point that can determine the minister’s future.

For the no-confidence vote’s validity, a quorum of at least 139 MPs is necessary. An absolute majority is required: 50% plus one. This benchmark acts as both a safeguard and a potential political snare, making it no easy feat to secure the needed votes, especially in Somalia’s intricately divided political terrain, adding an extra layer of tension.

Somalia’s Parliament has a long history of ousting leaders via no-confidence votes. Noteworthy examples include the removals of Prime Ministers Ali Khalif Galayr in 2001, Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke in 2010, Abdiweli Sheikh Ahmed in 2014, and Nur Hassan Hussein in 2008. Each faced myriad challenges such as political rifts with the president, security failings, or management issues.

Case in point, the 2020 removal of Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire underscores Parliament’s authority to depose top officials. Khaire, in office since 2017, was ousted in a dramatic vote—170 against 8.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring