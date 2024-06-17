Trippier Praises Kane’s Impact on England: More Than Just a Goal-Scorer

Harry Kane’s minimal involvement in England’s debut win at Euro 2024 isn’t a concern for Kieran Trippier. His contributions extend beyond mere goal-scoring.

Jude Bellingham netted the sole goal, launching England’s strong start in Group C and marking their fourth consecutive major tournament opener under Gareth Southgate with a victory.

Despite securing a win, England’s tactical display faced scrutiny. The squad managed only five shots, slightly fewer than Serbia’s six, for a total expected goal tally of just 0.52.

Kane, caught up in the match’s tight dynamics, tallied fewer possessions and passes than any other starting player for England.

Yet, goalkeepers like Jordan Pickford saw much more of the ball, marking 48 touches and making 25 successful passes.

Kane nearly doubled England’s advantage with a header that rattled against the crossbar, a close call facilitated by Predrag Rajkovic. Trippier insists Kane’s value isn’t solely in his scoring.

Trippier explained, amid the post-game buzz, “Harry’s about more than just putting the ball in the net. His off-ball maneuvers, like holding play and integrating teammates, are top-notch.

While the focus often lands on his goal tally, we, his teammates, understand his broader impact,” he added.

England also boasts an impressive record of five consecutive clean sheets in Euro group stages, setting a tournament record.

“It’s all about game management,” Trippier noted. He highlighted the strategic understanding crucial in navigating phases when the opposition controls the game.

Post-match, fans longed for a more robust showing, mirroring the dynamic starts by Germany and Spain. Nevertheless, England’s modest xG of 0.52 ranks among the lowest at the tournament, trailing only Scotland, Serbia, and Albania.

Yet, Jarrod Bowen, who set up Kane’s prime opportunity, remains unfazed by rivals’ performances. “Our eyes are on our own game. Foreign scores don’t weigh on us. Our aim was clear: secure a victory and set the tone for what’s to come,” he asserted.

“This game was about laying down a marker, and that’s been our sole focus,” Bowen concluded.