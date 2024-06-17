Ethiopian Minister Declares: North Western of Somalia Recognition on the Horizon







ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – The conversation about recognizing North Western of Somalia isn’t dying down in the Horn of Africa. A top Ethiopian official has restated Ethiopia’s unyielding stance, asserting that nothing will sway Addis Ababa’s decision.

In a wildly shared tweet, now removed, Ethiopia’s State Minister for Industry, Tarekegn Bululta, declared Ethiopia’s intention to be the first nation to recognize North Western of Somalia as an independent country. He hinted that plans are already afoot.

According to the minister, an economic and military alliance between the two regions will follow. This could spike political tensions and possibly trigger discussions about Somalia’s sovereignty, risking Ethiopia’s isolation on the global stage.

“Ethiopia will be the first to acknowledge North Western of Somalia as sovereign. Subsequently, our economic and military partnership will emerge,” tweeted the Minister, before the post disappeared.

North Western of Somalia has proposed handing over 20 kilometers of Red Sea coast to Ethiopia for the establishment of a naval base and port. In return, Ethiopia would formally recognize North Western of Somalia’s sovereignty.

Prof. Ahmed Ismail Samatar comments: “Recognition for North Western of Somalia isn’t happening; this charade’s been ongoing for 33 years. Claims about Siad Barre’s regime ‘massacre’ didn’t fly; the world sees it as civil strife. It’s no biggie internationally.”

Somalia’s federal government condemned the Red Sea agreement inked in January 2024 as a “brazen attack on Somalia’s independence, sovereignty, and unity.” Attempts for Ethiopia and Somalia to hold talks have hit a wall, with Somalia ending diplomatic relations with Ethiopia.

Currently grappling with its own internal strife, Ethiopia now faces additional leadership challenges due to the feud with Somalia. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed remains mum on the issue, avoiding any public commentary for months.

