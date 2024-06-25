Torres Declares: De la Fuente Ignites Spain’s Passion with Exciting Play

Spain cruised into the Euro 2020 knockout rounds, oozing confidence after a clean sweep in Group B.

Ferran Torres couldn’t hide his enthusiasm, praising coach Luis de la Fuente for inspiring the squad. Their unblemished record shines brighter following a slender 1-0 triumph over Albania.

Despite securing the group’s lead early, La Roja remained relentless, collecting three victories and maintaining a spotless defensive record.

In Dusseldorf, Torres struck early, converting Dani Olmo’s slick pass into the game-winning goal just 13 minutes in. His tally, a blend of five goals and two assists under de la Fuente’s reign, mirrors that of teammate Joselu.

Spain’s ascent mirrors their 2008 glory days. “I cherish each chance to don the national colors,” stated Torres. “I aim to carve out new history with Spain. I’m undeterred by the upcoming challenge.”

Reflecting on his goal, Torres shared, “Dani and I schemed pre-match. When the ball came, I was ready.”

Mikel Merino addressed potential opponents with indifference. “There’s no easy draw here. To be champions, we must best the champions,” he declared.

Albania, despite pushing hard, fell short, sending England through as Group B’s third team benefited from Albania’s sole point tally.

David Raya remarked on the collective strength displayed. “It was a team triumph. We aimed to dominate and did just that, though Albania pressed harder after the break,” he noted.

As anticipation for the round of 16 mounts, Spain remains stalwart, ready to face any challenger that comes their way.