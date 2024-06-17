Rangnick Urges Austria to Embrace Confidence in Quest to Stun France

Austria aims to cause a stir at Euro 2024 by upsetting France, and Ralf Rangnick is optimistic about their odds. Rangnick emphasizes the importance of conviction as Austria seeks to claim a notable victory in their Euro 2024 debut against France on Monday.

The French squad, 2018 World Cup champions and runners-up at both Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup under Didier Deschamps, are pegged as favorites. Nevertheless, they face a formidable challenge in their group, labeled as potential disruptors alongside a Dutch team that recently edged out Poland 2-1.

Since taking the helm, the former Manchester United manager Rangnick has instilled a dynamic high-press strategy in Austria, who narrowly trailed Belgium by a single point in the qualifiers. Austria boasted the lowest passes per defensive action (8.3 PPDA) of all teams, alongside the swiftest direct attacking pace at 2.03 meters per second.

Rangnick is prepping his squad for an aggressive match against France in Dusseldorf, urging them to shed any feelings of inferiority to snatch a favorable outcome. “It’s essential we play with bravery and trust in our prowess,” Rangnick remarked during the pre-game press conference. “Our focus should be on our performance, not on France’s capabilities or their form. We’ve been gearing up for over two years. Excitement and joy are paramount for us now.”

Containing Kylian Mbappe, who scored twelve goals across the last three international tournaments, is critical for Austria. He’s matched in scoring only by England’s Harry Kane, who also netted an equivalent of 44 goals in domestic play for the 2023-24 season, tying with Mbappe.

However, Rangnick insists that Austria should not exclusively concentrate on Mbappe due to the depth of the French roster. “We need to challenge him and the entire French squad effectively to limit his chances,” he stated. “We believe our unique gameplay can lead us to victory.”