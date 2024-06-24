Pulisic Ignites Team USA to a Commanding 2-0 Victory Over Bolivia in Copa America Kickoff

In a dazzling display of skill, Christian Pulisic led the United States to a 2-0 victory over Bolivia in the Copa America kickoff. This happened Sunday.

The American squad, coached by Gregg Berhalter, cruised to an easy win at Texas’s AT&T Stadium, buoyed by the stellar performance of captain Pulisic in this Group C clash.

Merely three minutes had passed when Pulisic curved a gorgeous goal into the net. Soon after, he set up Folarin Balogun for another score just before halftime, which dominated Bolivia in the game’s first half.

Bolivia showed little promise of a comeback, as the USA team clinched a win in their Copa opener for the first time since 1995—when they toppled Chile in Uruguay.

Guillermo Viscarra, Bolivia’s keeper, had to sprint out early to thwart a Balogun chance. Short on alertness, Bolivia soon conceded when Timothy Weah and Pulisic coordinated deftly on a corner, leading to another Pulisic strike from a tight angle.

Weah, progeny of the famed striker George, was thwarted at close range shortly after, but the USA was on the brink of extending their lead.

And extend they did, in Arlington. Pulisic, once more in command of midfield, found Balogun, who hammered in a strike from his left foot into the net just before the break.

Balogun scored another goal post-break, but an offside call on Weah muted the celebration. It was short-lived, as Balogun’s simple goal from the six-yard box didn’t count.

Viscarra matched Pulisic’s shot before the hour, trying to replicate early magic, while substitute Ricardo Pepi missed narrowly off a crisp feed from Antonee Robinson.

Late on, Viscarra’s quick reflexes thwarted Pepi again as the USA breezed to their first match win before facing Panama next. Bolivia will challenge Uruguay thereafter.

Pulisic shines in rare US triumph

Praised as the player to watch, Pulisic, the Milan behemoth, made a statement in this opener.

With a 15-goal tally this season for Serie A’s top squad, his opening salvo, worth a mere 0.037 xG, still dazzled and put a stop to the USA’s dismal run against CONMEBOL teams in the Copa, with the side previously dropping eight of 10 such matches.

This win also marked a first Copa victory over Bolivia, rectifying a loss from their lone previous encounter in 1995 when Marco Etcheverry found the net for Bolivia.

Bolivia’s prolonged hopes

Seeking a win against a CONCACAF foe since 1997, Bolivia’s quest continues after a lackluster performance in Texas.

Carlos Zago, who tasted Copa glory as a player with Brazil in 1999, must revitalize a squad who are struggling to progress in this tournament, especially considering their dismal record in recent international matchups.

Bolivia’s recent form indicates a slump, with a 9-1 cumulative loss margin in their last four games against Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, and now the USA.