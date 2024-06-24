Euro 2024 Thriller: Record-Breaking Late Goals Propel Group A Toward a Climactic Finish

On the climactic day of Group A, Manuel Neuer and Kevin Csoboth shattered records, adding an electrifying finale to the kickoff cluster of Euro 2024.

The final proceedings saw Germany narrowly dodge an upset at the hands of Switzerland, thanks to Niclas Fullkrug’s crucial goal in added time, securing their advance as group leaders.

Concurrently, Scotland’s campaign fizzled after they succumbed to a deflating defeat by Hungary, who managed a 1-0 triumph courtesy of Kevin Csoboth’s historical late goal, keeping their dreams for the knockout stages alive.

We now delve into some intriguing statistics delivered by today’s games.Switzerland 1-1 Germany: Neuer’s historic performance overshadows the drama

Despite having a spot in the last 16, the hosts needed a last-minute spark from Fullkrug to clinch the group lead in Frankfurt.

With his team-high opener, Dan Ndoye reached a significant milestone by becoming Switzerland’s second-youngest Euro scorer (23 years 242 days) despite Neuer’s resistance.

On the Euro stage for the 18th time, Neuer set a record for most appearances by a keeper, surpassing Gianluigi Buffon’s 17. Ronaldo remains the only player with more major tournament games than Neuer’s 37.

Germany’s strategy remained consistent, as Julian Nagelsmann fielded the same players for a third outing, marking a first in tournament history though signs of fatigue appeared.

Toni Kroos managed a precise passing rate of 92.5%, a slight dip from his usual performance at Real Madrid but matched his own previous Euro record with 323 passes.

Eventually, Germany amassed 18 attempts, with Fullkrug’s sharpshooting securing the tie; his major tournament sub-goals tally stands unmatched in Europe.

Despite a strong effort, Switzerland has sustained an undefeated streak in their last four bouts with Germany (W1 D3), a run only matched by England and Spain.

Scotland 0-1 Hungary: Csoboth devastates Scotland with a late gambit

In Stuttgart, Hungary rejoiced a late Csoboth goal to notch a 1-0 win, consequently dashing Scotland’s hopes of progressing.

Csoboth’s strike, the latest in Euro history (barring extra time), was clocked at 99:32, sealing his name in the annals.

Despite aspirations to climb the rankings, Scotland’s offense lacked potency, failing to register a single on-target attempt. Their 17 total shots tie the record for the lowest in a group stage.

Scotland twice failed to record a first-half shot on goal during the competition, a dubious distinction also held on matchday one against Germany.

In their desperation, Scotland flooded players forward for a late corner, yet they exit without a group stage win for the sixth time in major tournaments.

Meanwhile, Hungary broke a losing streak lasting eight Euro games, logging their first victory since Euro 2016 against Austria and securing their first clean sheet in the same spell.