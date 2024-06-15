Messi Leads Argentina’s Copa America Lineup, Correa Sidelined

Lionel Scaloni has finalized his 26-man lineup for Argentina’s tilt at the Copa America, without any unexpected twists.

Angel Correa, alongside Leonardo Balerdi and Valentin Barco, didn’t make the cut for Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the Copa America.

Last month saw Scaloni shortlist 29 players as Argentina preps to defend their crown, with Lionel Messi at the helm again.

Despite earning 25 caps and notching three goals for La Albiceleste, Correa only played in a substitute role in the latest clash against Ecuador and was a spectator during the Guatemala match.

Balerdi hasn’t donned the national colors since 2019, and Barco boasts just a single cap.

After a laudable showing against Guatemala, 19-year-old Valentin Carboni has been selected. Messi himself heralded his debut performance.

Enzo Fernandez, post-recovery from groin surgery, played in the preparatory games, securing his squad spot despite a truncated season with Chelsea.

Argentina embarks on their Copa America defense against Canada in Group A on June 20.

Final Argentina squad: Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Ajax), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Lucas M. Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Angel Di Maria (Benfica), Valentin Carboni (Monza), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Laut<|image_sentinel|>aro Martinez (Inter), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).