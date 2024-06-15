Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Revamps Military Forces







Somali President Hassan Sheikh Overhauls Military

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has given the Somali National Army (SNA) a major shake-up, aiming for heightened prowess and adeptness as troops square off with Al-Shabaab across the nation.

With the SNA assuming control of security from both the American Africa Command and the African Union’s Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a strategic revamp is underway. ATMIS has already initiated its pullback.

This reorganization birthed the SNA Special Forces Command, charged with handling risky ops and counter-terrorism efforts, steered by Brigadier General Ahmed Abdullahi Sheikh.

For boosting the skills and know-how of military personnel, President Mohamud established the SNA Training Command, under Colonel Ahmed Isse Ahmed, tasked with honing officers’ capabilities.

A Reconnaissance and Intelligence Command was also set up, dedicated to intelligence gathering and scouting missions, with Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Abdullahi Nur Beeryare at the helm.

Additionally, the SNA General Support Command came into being to ensure logistics and essential resources flow smoothly, led by Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, as stated by the Ministry of Defence.

The administration has ramped up its offensive against Al-Shabaab fighters, putting the Somali National Army at the forefront, overseen by the African Union’s Transition Mission in Somalia and the US Africa Command, both of which have imparted specialized training over the years.

