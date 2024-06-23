Los Angeles FC Dominates San Jose Earthquakes 6-2, Ascends to Top of Western Conference

Kei Kamara netted a historic goal as LAFC smashed six past the lagging San Jose Earthquakes to extend their record spree.

At BMO Stadium, Los Angeles FC catapulted to the top of the Western Conference with a thunderous 6-2 triumph over San Jose.

Mateusz Bogusz hammered in two goals, accompanied by strikes from Denis Bouanga, Kei Kamara, Ryan Hollingshead, and Tomas Angel, propelling LAFC back to their victorious form in MLS.

After a hiccup in their winning streak at Austin, Steve Cherundolo’s squad struck first via Bogusz at fifteen minutes.

Bouanga escalated the lead with his season’s 13th goal. Kamara then connected with a Bogusz cross with his head, and Hollingshead’s diverted attempt surged the score to 4-0 before the break.

Towards the close of the first half, Rodrigues put San Jose on the board, and Benjamin Kikanovic further narrowed the gap in the 57th minute.

Yet, LAFC sealed the deal as Angel scored near the match’s conclusion, vaulting them above Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy due to an additional win.

Data Lowdown: Kamara Surpasses Donovan

Kamara’s assertive header marked his 146th goal in regular-season MLS play, propelling him past Landon Donovan to second place on the all-time list.

Now aged 39, Kamara is a mere 25 goals shy of Chris Wondolowski’s record. Meanwhile, LAFC extended their record unbeaten streak to 10 games.