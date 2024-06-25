Hungary’s Coach Rossi Visits Injured Varga in Hospital Following Serious Facial Trauma

Barnabas Varga weathered a severe knock during Hungary’s clash with Scotland, slipping into unconsciousness, acquiring a concussion, and fracturing various facial bones.

Hungarian coach Marco Rossi paid a visit to Varga in the infirmary post the player’s operation on his alarming facial trauma.

In the latter half of Sunday’s game that clinched a third-place spot in Group A for Hungary and likely advanced them to Euro 2024’s last 16, Varga met the opposing keeper’s elbow. This occurred as he lunged for a cross into the box.

Paramedics encircled him with screens while his teammates summoned emergency aid quickly. It was revealed he had passed out and sustained significant facial injuries.

An announcement stated that following surgery, expectations were for Varga to leave the hospital by Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Varga appeared in a social media snap, flaunting a thumbs-up from his hospital bed. Joining him were coach Rossi, defender Endre Botka, and other team officials.

UEFA responded to Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai’s critique of the delay in medical assistance, affirming there had been no hold-up in attending to Varga post-incident.