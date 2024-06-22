Colorado Rapids vs. CF Montreal: Armas Confident in Host Team, Plans Strategic Player Rotations

This weekend, the soaring Colorado Rapids confront CF Montreal in an anticipated MLS showdown.

Chris Armas is banking on his team’s depth as they prepare for Saturday’s duel against CF Montreal. Presently, the Rapids claim the fifth spot in the Western Conference, trailing the frontrunner, Real Salt Lake, by nine points.

Fresh off a Wednesday 3-0 drubbing of St. Louis City and a prior win over Austin FC, Armas anticipates rotating his squad. "We’ll eye fresh legs and tactical adjustments, but I believe robustly in our squad’s breadth," Armas noted.

"The capacity of our players to brace against strenuous demands instills deep confidence. It’s challenging to choose the starters from such a driven group, but that decision falls to me," he added.

On the flip side, Montreal struggles, placing 12th in the Eastern Conference after a 2-2 stalemate with the New York Red Bulls. Bryce Duke, a midfielder, remarked on the challenge posed by Denver’s altitude, "Arriving two days early aids our adaptation strategy, coupled with staff efforts to tailor our game plan to these conditions," he said.

Colorado Rapids – Djordje Mihailovic

Mihailovic celebrated his inaugural hat-trick against St. Louis City on Wednesday, marking the first such achievement since 2009 for a Rapids player on the road.

CF Montreal – Sunusi Ibrahim

Ibrahim’s early goal in the draw against the Red Bulls marked his 12th, a record for a Montreal player under the age of 22.

MATCH PREDICTION: COLORADO RAPIDS TRIUMPH

This encounter marks the first meeting since Colorado’s 6-3 victory in 2019. Although another landslide is unlikely, the Rapids are tipped for victory.

Their recent form includes back-to-back wins without conceding. The last series of such victories was noted in March 2022, with a consecutive three-win shutout stretch last seen in August 2007.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Colorado Rapids – 45.3%

CF Montreal – 27.8%

Draw – 26.9%