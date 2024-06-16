Sports

Bellingham Shatters Records with Stellar Start for England

Jude Bellingham shouldered the hefty expectations as Euro 2024 kick-off against Serbia commenced.

Selected for England’s opening squad, Bellingham scripted history the moment the game started.

At 20, he became the youngest European to compete in three major tournaments before his 21st birthday.

His impact started in Euro 2020 with three dynamic appearances off the bench, driving England to the finals, ending in a heart-wrenching defeat to Italy.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Bellingham was a fixed starter, making five appearances.

Post a stellar inaugural season with Real Madrid, where he netted 23 goals and seized LaLiga and Champions League titles, Bellingham entered Euro 2024.

