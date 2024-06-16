Bellingahm Shatters Records with Stunning Opening Goal for England Against Serbia

Jude Bellingham etched his name beside another legendary England and Real Madrid standout by scoring in the match against Serbia.

In a stunning display, Bellingham headed in the first goal from a Bukayo Saka cross during the initial 13 minutes of their Euro 2024 bout in Germany.

This young midfielder mirrored Michael Owen’s early career triumphs, who had also scored in the ’98 World Cup and the 2000 Euro before his 21st birthday.

The 20-year-old Bellingham, now playing for Real Madrid, has made history. He’s not only the first player from Europe to compete in three major tournaments before turning 21, but he’s also scored in both the World Cup and the Euros, a feat not achieved by any other Three Lions player while based outside of England.

Moreover, his goal at 12 minutes and 11 seconds into the game is the fastest goal Serbia has ever conceded at a European Championship. The previous record was set by Frank Arnesen who scored against them in 1984, only seven minutes and five seconds into the game.