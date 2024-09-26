Somali Leader Names Top Advisors for National Governance and Federal Matters

Mogadishu (AX) — In a bid to bolster governance, democracy, and federal affairs, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed two senior advisors. The official announcement came on Thursday.

Former Northeastern State security minister Abdisamad Mohamed Gallan has been named Senior Adviser on Federal Affairs. His new role will involve strengthening Somalia’s federal system and fostering collaboration among its regional administrations.

Ahmed Jama Mohamed Cillal has been designated Senior Adviser on Democracy and Good Governance. His efforts will be aimed at enhancing democratic processes and boosting administrative efficiency nationwide.

“Their wealth of experience in governance and federalism makes them prime candidates to serve the Somali people and government with diligence and efficacy,” the president emphasized.

Gallan, alongside the newly appointed police chief Asad Osman, hails from Northeastern State and has been a vocal critic of Northeastern State leader Said Deni. Political analysts predict that these appointments could exacerbate the existing political friction between Northeastern State and the federal government.

The Somali Council of Ministers officially appointed General Asad Osman Abdullahi as the new police commissioner on Thursday, succeeding Major General Sulub Ahmed Firin. General Abdullahi’s previous tenure includes serving as the Northeastern State Security Force (PSF) Commander from 2007 to 2018.