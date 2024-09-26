SomaliaWest Africa

Sulub Ahmed Firin Named as Somalia’s Deputy Transport Minister Amid Government Overhaul

avatar of axadleBy axadle

Mogadishu (AX) — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has tapped Major General Sulub Ahmed Firin to step into the role of Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation as of Tuesday. This decision is part of an ongoing administrative reorganization by the government.

Firin, presently holding the reins as the Commander of the Somali Police Force, will move to his new duties, although his replacement in the police force hasn’t been decided. With a robust history in national security — including previous roles as the Commander of the Somali Darawish Forces and State Minister for Security — he brings a solid security foundation to the ministry.

Related Posts

Somali Prime Minister and Molly Phee Debate Post-ATMIS Security and…

Northeastern State Leader Calls for Dialogue with Somali Federal…

Just a day earlier, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud elevated Firin from Brigadier General to Major General, underscoring his competence and leadership.

Firin’s proven leadership within the Somali Police Force, paired with his extensive security background, positions him ideally to tackle challenges in the transport sector, particularly regarding safety protocols and operational flaws. His appointment comes at a time when Somalia is striving to upgrade its transport and aviation systems, crucial for the country’s rebuilding and economic growth.

avatar of axadle
axadle 18620 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More