Sulub Ahmed Firin Named as Somalia’s Deputy Transport Minister Amid Government Overhaul

Mogadishu (AX) — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has tapped Major General Sulub Ahmed Firin to step into the role of Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation as of Tuesday. This decision is part of an ongoing administrative reorganization by the government.

Firin, presently holding the reins as the Commander of the Somali Police Force, will move to his new duties, although his replacement in the police force hasn’t been decided. With a robust history in national security — including previous roles as the Commander of the Somali Darawish Forces and State Minister for Security — he brings a solid security foundation to the ministry.

Just a day earlier, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud elevated Firin from Brigadier General to Major General, underscoring his competence and leadership.

Firin’s proven leadership within the Somali Police Force, paired with his extensive security background, positions him ideally to tackle challenges in the transport sector, particularly regarding safety protocols and operational flaws. His appointment comes at a time when Somalia is striving to upgrade its transport and aviation systems, crucial for the country’s rebuilding and economic growth.