Somali Authorities Name General Asad Osman as the Latest Police Commissioner

Mogadishu (AX) — In a significant move, the Somali Council of Ministers named General Asad Osman Abdullahi as the new police commissioner on Thursday. This appointment sees him stepping into the shoes of Major General Sulub Ahmed Firin.

The suggestion for General Abdullahi’s new role came from the Ministry of Internal Security during the council’s regular weekly assembly.

General Abdullahi’s resume includes serving as the Commander of the Northeastern State Security Force (PSF), a position he held from 2007 until 2018.

Meanwhile, in a ceremonious event in Mogadishu on Wednesday, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud elevated Major General Sulub Ahmed Firin to the rank of Major General. Not long after, on Thursday, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre assigned Sulub a new title—Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.