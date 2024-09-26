West Africa

Somali Authorities Name General Asad Osman as the Latest Police Commissioner

avatar of axadleBy axadle

Mogadishu (AX) — In a significant move, the Somali Council of Ministers named General Asad Osman Abdullahi as the new police commissioner on Thursday. This appointment sees him stepping into the shoes of Major General Sulub Ahmed Firin.

Related Posts

Somalia and Turkey Ink Agreement on Intelligence Sharing to Tackle…

From Village Life in North Western State of Somalia to Achievements in…

The suggestion for General Abdullahi’s new role came from the Ministry of Internal Security during the council’s regular weekly assembly.

General Abdullahi’s resume includes serving as the Commander of the Northeastern State Security Force (PSF), a position he held from 2007 until 2018.

Meanwhile, in a ceremonious event in Mogadishu on Wednesday, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud elevated Major General Sulub Ahmed Firin to the rank of Major General. Not long after, on Thursday, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre assigned Sulub a new title—Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

avatar of axadle
axadle 18603 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More