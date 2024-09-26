Somali Government Dismisses Police Head Sulub Ahmed Firin Following Human Trafficking and Sex Scandal Revelations

Mogadishu Overhaul: Police Commissioner Axed Amid Scandals

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AXADLE) — The Federal Government of Somalia has booted their Police Commissioner, Sulub Ahmed Firin, swapping him out amid swirling accusations of human trafficking, child exploitation, and rampant corruption. At their routine rendezvous on September 26, the federal cabinet declared the ousting of Sulub and the installation of Asad Osman, notorious by the moniker ‘Diana’ and a former commander of Puntland Security Force (PSF), as the new head honcho of the police. Sulub, who has been wearing the police chief hat since January 2023, now finds himself in the seat of Deputy Minister of Transport—sources speculate this move aims to cocoon him from any potential legal blowback. The cabinet’s communiqué framed Sulub’s exit as a straightforward “replacement,” sidestepping any elaborate explanation. Yet, it’s clear the shift stemmed from escalating pressure both inside the halls of power and out on the streets.

Allegations of Human Trafficking and Corruption Throughout Sulub’s stint, his shadow was cast long by allegations of dodgy dealings, human trafficking, and a mucho murky scandal involving police rank sales. Whispers from the security grapevine suggest that ranks were being sold willy-nilly, with about 280 individuals—including clan militias and defected militants—getting their promotions by July 2024. This sketchy practice sparked alarms over the police force being infiltrated by criminal queasome elements. Rumor mills churned tales of drug smuggling, arms trading, and even more human trafficking within the ranks. “It’s turned into a pay-to-play system,” spilled one insider. When the issue of buying police credentials was floated, police spokesman Abdifatah Aden clammed up, claiming he wasn’t tethered to speak on such “sensitive matters.” Accusations also flew surrounding police participation in a sordid human trafficking operation. Earlier this year, in June and July, three young girls were snagged from the clutches of traffickers right at Mogadishu Airport, moments before they would’ve been spirited away. The alleged police involvement in these trafficking attempts hit a nerve, especially since it followed a slew of other reports of police and immigration officers using their positions for nefarious activities. The most recent eyebrow-raiser concerns Somali cops invited to an Interpol meeting in Lyon, France—who supposedly scarpered off to other European countries post-conference. Apparently, these “cops” were snuck out under the guise of legitimate police duties. Italy promptly hit the brakes on visa applications from Somali passport holders aiming for Schengen visas. The Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu similarly put a lid on visas for Somali civil servant passport holders after misuse for human smuggling became glaringly apparent.

Sulub’s Troubled Past Sulub’s history brims with contentious twists. His career began in a rather humble fashion in 2013—driving General Bashir Jama ‘Goobe’ around, which eventually allowed him to climb the ranks despite a flimsy formal background. One contact noted, “Sulub’s quick ascent was likely bolstered by some dodgy dealings for General Goobe’s benefit, including procuring underage girls for the general.” A former aide in the Goobe household revealed, “Sulub would bring girls as young as 13 to 16 years old to Goobe’s residence, often in exchange for money and food.” A journalist recounted a heart-wrenching story of a young girl, purportedly violated at Goobe’s home, too terrified to speak out, her trauma handled by a struggling local NGO. The whispers grew louder when it was alleged that Sulub began bringing boys instead of girls, triggering a storm of rumors among Goobe’s circle. By 2020, Sulub skipped town to Uganda, his departure shadowed by accusations of overseeing brutal evictions in Mogadishu and being tied to a detainee’s death while he served as the city’s deputy police commander. He made a comeback in 2021 and struck up an alliance with Hamze Abdi Barre, a fellow clansman who eventually ascended to the Prime Minister position. Their bond was further cemented by President Ahmed Madobe, who preferred lodging at Sulub’s mansion during Mogadishu visits—a mansion conveniently overlooking police command headquarters. Prime Minister Hamze’s first act was to place Sulub as Deputy Minister of Air and Land Transport. Friction over duties and payments led to Sulub being reassigned to head the police merely five months later.