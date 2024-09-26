Northeastern State Leader Calls for Dialogue with Somali Federal Government Amid Prolonged Tensions

FILE – Northeastern State’s President, Said Abdullahi Deni, addresses attendees at the annual Peace Conference in Garowe. The event, organized by the Northeastern State Development Research Center (PDRC), saw Deni underline his administration’s preparedness for open dialogue with the Somali Federal Government.

Mogadishu (AX) — President Said Abdullahi Deni of Northeastern State reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to initiating open conversations with the Somali Federal Government, stressing the need for a transparent dialogue inclusive of all segments of Somali society. This development follows several months of tense relations between Northeastern State and Mogadishu.

During a dinner in Garowe, Deni detailed his vision for the talks, emphasizing the importance of including intellectuals, politicians, activists, religious leaders, and business magnates. His comments coincided with Northeastern State hosting delegations for the annual Peace Conference, spearheaded by the Northeastern State Development Research Center (PDRC).

Previously, Deni’s administration had halted cooperation with the federal government, frustrated by legislative amendments approved by Somalia’s parliament. According to Northeastern State, these changes destabilized the federal structure, leading to deteriorating relations.

Dr. Abdiweli Mahmoud Gurey, a noted Somali political analyst, remarked to the BBC that Deni’s latest push for talks symbolizes a significant shift in strategy. “There appears to be a mounting consensus between Northeastern State’s leaders, numerous Somalis, and the international community that dialogue is essential,” Gurey stated. “President Deni’s move to hold discussions and call for public involvement shows a willingness to tackle persisting tensions.”

Abdifitah Mohamed Nur, Northeastern State’s State Minister of the Presidency, mentioned that the administration plans to host the talks in an entirely transparent, open manner. Though Northeastern State had shown readiness for dialogue earlier, this new initiative emphasizes wider participation.

“Historically, the people and leaders of Northeastern State have prioritized unity and the greater good of Somali society, especially in adversities,” Minister Abdifitah remarked. “We’re now prepared to reach out and engage in discussions about the nation’s future.”

Questioned on what differentiates these talks from prior attempts, Minister Abdifitah pointed out the inclusiveness of this new approach. “The president has extended invitations to all major stakeholders—intellectuals, political figures, activists, scholars, and business figures—to join these discussions.”

Dr. Gurey opines that internal pressure from Northeastern State’s elite, together with international diplomatic pressure, has swayed Deni to embrace negotiations. Recently, numerous international delegations visited Garowe for talks with President Deni, suggesting a shift in Northeastern State’s policy.

When asked about the involvement of Somali or international mediators, Minister Abdifitah mentioned that the technical aspects of the talks are yet to be finalized. “For now, what’s crucial is the acknowledgment of dialogue as a principle,” he commented.

Notably, Northeastern State abstained from participating in recent National Consultative Council meetings in Mogadishu, where federal leaders deliberated on major national issues. When asked about this absence, Minister Abdifitah explained, “Those platforms didn’t yield any concrete results, and there was nothing of substantial benefit from attending.”