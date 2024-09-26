Somali Prime Minister and Molly Phee Debate Post-ATMIS Security and Counterterrorism at UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, NYC (AX) — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre engaged in pivotal dialogues with global dignitaries at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City.

On Wednesday, Barre conversed with Molly Phee, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Their discussions gravitated around bolstering Somalia’s counterterrorism initiatives and navigating the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) wind-down. Commitment to regional stability was reaffirmed, and avenues for collaboration within the UN Security Council were explored. Phee underscored that U.S. priority rests on Somalia’s persistent fight against terrorism.

The day prior, Phee had engaged with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske-Selassie, trying to sway discussions on Somalia’s security landscape post-ATMIS.

Tuesday also saw Prime Minister Barre in talks with Annette Weber, the European Union’s Special Representative for the Horn of Africa. The dialogue revolved around enhancing Somalia-EU cooperation in areas of development, security, and political reform.

Throughout the week of 23 September, world leaders have gathered in New York for the UNGA’s annual high-level meeting. The session addresses global predicaments such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Sudan, and Ukraine.