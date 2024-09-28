UN Security Council Prolongs Kenya Police Mission in Haiti

The United Nations Security Council has extended the mission of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) up to October 2, 2025, as sanctioned by resolution 2699 (2023).

It also reminded Haiti and the MSS leadership to routinely update the Secretary-General and the Council on deployment progress.

Working under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, this extension pushed the original end date from October 2, 2024.

The Council announced its intent to consider a UN Peace Operation to assist the Haitian National Police (HNP) in maintaining security, cementing the advances made by the MSS.

Kenyan, Jamaican, and Belizean police are on the ground in Haiti, combating gang violence that has left locals in fear, though they face numerous resource shortages.

September 26, 2024, saw Jesús Cisneros, Chargé d’affaires of Mexico’s Embassy to Haiti, and his deputy Joanna Gomez Rodriguez, visiting MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge.

The diplomats were greeted by Deputy Force Commander Col. Henry Kevron and the MSS leadership team.

Otunge shared the mission’s status, along with its triumphs and hurdles since the first Kenyan forces arrived in June 2024.

He stressed the need for air support for deploying police and conducting medical evacuations and highlighted the importance of establishing Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) as vital game-changers.

He called upon the international community, particularly foreign embassies in Haiti, to back and equip the HNP, emphasizing its crucial role in the mission.

Jesús applauded the MSS’s accomplishments and expressed confidence, advocating for robust and consistent funding of the Trust Fund.

He suggested that more nations might respond favorably to the extended mission mandate and announced plans for Mexico to train Haitian military personnel soon.

The need for continued joint operations between HNP and MSS was also underscored.

The MSS mission grapples with financial shortcomings, affecting the pledged support from United Nations members. Kenya leads this mission authorized by the UN.

Funding shortages press the mission, which expects an annual budget of around $600 million to support up to 2,500 police personnel.

To date, only $67 million of the $84 million pledged has been contributed to the UN Trust Fund for the MSS.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres commended Kenya, Belize, and Jamaica for their deploying forces at a ministerial meeting on Haiti.

“The financial backing for the mission and for the Haitian National Police remains grossly insufficient. Those who have pledged need to fulfill their promises urgently to mobilize adequate resources for both the mission and humanitarian efforts in Haiti,” Guterres urged.

He acknowledged strides in transitional governance, noting Garry Conille’s appointment as Prime Minister but highlighted ongoing human rights abuses and rampant violence against women and girls by gangs.

At the same ministerial meeting, Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille affirmed the dire need for external support to tackle the gang-driven chaos in Port-au-Prince.

“We are far from winning this fight; without your help, victory is an illusion,” Conille stressed the urgency of restoring peace.

The MSS, approved by the Security Council on October 2, 2023, was uniquely identified as a non-UN mission funded by member states, contrasting with BINUH’s mandate extended until July 15, 2025.

During a visit to Port-au-Prince on September 21, President William Ruto supported transitioning the mission into a full UN peacekeeping operation.

“We are open to a full UN peacekeeping mission if that’s the Security Council’s decision,” Ruto declared.

On September 23, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, reiterated that the MSS’s transition to a UN peacekeeping mission requires Haiti’s consent and Security Council approval.

“It hinges on the agreement and backing of Haiti’s government. Should the Security Council opt for this route, the Secretary-General will comply,” Dujarric explained.

The United States advocates for this transition, aiming for a formal arrangement to secure automatic funding through the UN system and facilitate smoother financial support.