Israeli Military Claims Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Has Been ‘Neutralized’ in Airstrike on Beirut

The Israeli Defense Forces have reported the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, allegedly following a targeted attack in Beirut, Lebanon’s capital.

“Hassan Nasrallah has been pronounced deceased,” announced military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani via X platform.

Additionally, Captain David Avraham, another military spokesman, confirmed to AFP that the Hezbollah chief was “neutralized” after the airstrikes on Beirut that occurred a day prior.

So far, Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has remained silent regarding Nasrallah’s fate, who has been at the helm of the organization for 32 arduous years.

In a stark demonstration of military might, Israel initiated a new series of air assaults on the southern suburbs of Beirut and various locations throughout Lebanon, following a significant offensive targeting the Dahiyeh area.

Witnesses from Reuters reported hearing over 20 distinct airstrikes before dawn broke this morning. Many residents fled their homes in the southern suburbs, gathering in public squares, parks, and along the waterfront in downtown Beirut.

According to Israel’s military announcements, approximately ten projectiles were launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory, of which “some” were successfully intercepted.

An extraordinary five hours of unrelenting airstrikes ensued, marking the most potent barrage Israel has unleashed on Beirut during nearly a year of ongoing hostilities with Hezbollah.

This series of assaults represents a sharp escalation in a broader conflict that has been characterized by near-daily exchanges of missiles and rockets between the two factions.

Increasing worries have surfaced that the current intensification of violence could spiral beyond control, potentially involving Iran—Hezbollah’s principal ally—as well as the United States.

A fresh wave of airstrikes pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs in the early hours of today.

The casualties continue to mount.

Before this latest onslaught, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations, asserting his country’s right to maintain its military operations.

“As long as Hezbollah opts for aggression, Israel has no alternative but to act, and we possess every right to eliminate this threat, ensuring the safety of our citizens,” he declared.

As Netanyahu took the stage, several delegations walked out in protest. The Prime Minister later truncated his New York trip to return to Israel.

Lebanese health officials reported six fatalities and 91 injuries resulting from the initial strikes—the fourth attack on Hezbollah-controlled southern Beirut in a matter of a week, marking the most severe incident since the 2006 war.

This figure seems likely to rise significantly; no information has been released about casualties from the subsequent bombings. In the past week alone, more than 700 individuals have lost their lives, according to local authorities.

Rescue teams are actively responding to the devastation left by an airstrike in the Haret Hreik area of Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Hezbollah’s al-Manar television station reported that seven buildings had been razed to the ground. Security sources in Lebanon indicated that the assault targeted an area typically associated with senior Hezbollah officials.

The Israeli military advised residents in certain neighborhoods of southern Beirut to evacuate, as they concentrated their attacks on missile launchers and arms storage facilities purportedly situated beneath civilian residences.

Hezbollah refuted claims that any arms depots existed within the struck buildings in the southern suburbs, as stated by their media office.

Roughly 100,000 individuals in Lebanon have been displaced this week alone, compounding the total number of uprooted persons across the nation to significantly over 200,000.

Israel’s administration has indicated that part of their objectives includes the safe return of around 70,000 Israeli citizens who were evacuated from their homes.

Concerns about the potential expansion of the conflict loom large.

Hezbollah has unleashed hundreds of rockets and missiles targeting various sites in Israel, including the bustling city of Tel Aviv. Recently, they claimed to have targeted the northern Israeli city of Safed, where one woman received treatment for minor injuries.

Thanks to Israel’s air defense systems, however, the damage recorded so far has remained relatively contained.

Iran has pointed fingers at Israel, claiming the assaults on Beirut have crossed “red lines” and accused it of deploying US-manufactured “bunker-busting” munitions.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reported that Washington had not received advanced notice about the strikes. President Joe Biden has been kept informed of all significant developments.

As the UN General Assembly convened this week, the crisis intensified, attracting concerns from various quarters, notably France. Together with the US, France has proposed a 21-day ceasefire.

“This violence must cease immediately,” asserted French Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere during a Security Council session.

During a press conference in New York, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, “We believe that diplomacy, rather than confrontation, is the path forward… We will strive to collaborate deliberately with all parties to encourage them toward that direction.”

Hezbollah’s latest aggressive moves marked the outset of another tumultuous cycle in a long-standing conflict, with missile bombardments directed at Israel ramping up right after the October 7 attack carried out by Hamas in Gaza last year.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring