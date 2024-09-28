East AfricaWest Africa

Somali PM Accuses Ethiopia of Egregiously Violating Somali Territorial Sovereignty

avatar of axadleBy axadle

“Ethiopia’s bid to annex a segment of Somalia, ostensibly to secure sea access, is both illegal and unwarranted,” he asserted.

“Comparable pacts have been forged by other nations. Thus, Somalia’s government stirring up antagonism to mask its internal political strife is uncalled for,” he remarked to the General Assembly.

Faced with Ethiopia’s design, Somalia has vowed to expel Ethiopian troops integrated into an African Union mission fighting Al-Shabaab militants since 2007.

Mogadishu has brokered a defense agreement with Cairo, allowing shipments of weaponry that have alarmed Ethiopians who fear the arms might end up with Al-Shabaab.

Related Posts

Somali Envoy to Turkey Joins Discussions to Boost Economic Ties…

UN Security Council Prolongs Kenya Police Mission in Haiti

The African Union mission is scheduled for a revamp at year’s end, and Egypt has offered, for the first time, to replace the Ethiopian contingent.

Somalia might also demand the withdrawal of the approximately 10,000 Ethiopian soldiers stationed along their shared frontier to thwart Islamist incursions.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring

avatar of axadle
axadle 18658 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More