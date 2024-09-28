Somalia’s Hunger Crisis Deepens as La Niña-Induced Drought Puts Millions at Risk

© WFP/Michael Tewelde — Livestock in the drought-hit Adadle district are trudging towards a river in Biyolow Kebele, Somali region, Ethiopia.

Mogadishu (AX) — Millions of people in Somalia face dire hunger threats as the La Niña climate pattern predicts below-average rainfall. The situation risks plunging the nation back into the calamity of near-famine that it narrowly avoided back in late 2022. Hence, the UN is urgently appealing for humanitarian relief to prevent an impending food crisis of significant magnitude.

A recent report from the IPC, backed by the FAO, OCHA, UNICEF, and WFP, indicates a grim reality: 3.6 million Somalis, or about 19% of the population, are grappling with crisis-level hunger (IPC3+). This number is anticipated to swell to 4.4 million between October and December 2024, attributable to the projected failure of the crucial Deyr rainy season.

The crisis doesn’t end there. Alarmingly, 1.6 million children under five are at risk of acute malnutrition, with 403,000 expected to endure severe malnutrition through mid-2025. The dilemma is worsened by soaring food prices, dismal crop production, and livestock losses, which endanger the very fabric of livelihoods.

“We’re at a pivotal juncture,” noted Elkhidir Daloum, the WFP’s Country Director for Somalia. “Without immediate intervention, Somalia could relapse into the hunger crisis that almost led to a famine two years ago. Our focus is on delivering urgent aid and fortifying long-term resilience with climate-smart strategies and social safety nets.”

Global predictions indicate an 80% chance of La Niña conditions, potentially triggering a drought in Somalia. This expected subpar rainfall, coupled with high temperatures, risks drastic reductions in soil moisture and crop viability, further exacerbating food insecurity among the vulnerable. Livestock, integral to rural survival, faces increased threats amid dwindling water and pasture resources.

FAO Somalia’s Etienne Peterschmitt cautioned about La Niña’s potential havoc on agrifood systems. “Crop and livestock losses will amplify hunger and poverty, hitting rural areas the hardest. We need to act promptly to mitigate these outcomes and avert a full-blown food crisis.”

In addition to immediate food aid, agencies emphasize the need for durable solutions to bolster community resiliency. Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF’s Somalia Representative, commented on the delicate progress achieved recently. “Though child malnutrition rates have dropped, these advancements are precarious. Water sources are dwindling, and malnutrition could surge without swift intervention.”

The 2024 Somalia Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan specifies the required funding for essential interventions. As of September 24, the plan is only 37% financed, pointing to a significant resource shortfall needed to tackle the escalating crisis. UN agencies urge international donors to significantly bolster funding to enhance both emergency relief and resilience-building initiatives.

The looming hunger crisis highlights Somalia’s vulnerability to climate change and its enduring battle with food insecurity. Immediate action is crucial to prevent millions more from descending into perilous conditions.