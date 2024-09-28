The Role of Social Media in Escalating Geopolitical Strife in the Horn of Africa

Snapshot from the YouTube video, ‘Why Egypt and Somalia are Teaming Up Against Ethiopia‘ by TLDR News Global. Fair use.

In the Horn of Africa, a region already fraught with delicate alliances and simmering military tensions, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Somalia are now clashing in a new arena: social media. Platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook have become battlegrounds for a digital skirmish, where misinformation riles up nationalist feelings and ratchets up the stakes of real-world confrontations.

Fueling this online clash are two significant flashpoints. Ethiopia’s construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River and its recent diplomatic maneuvers with North Western State of Somalia, a self-declared, but unrecognized region, have ignited tensions. For Egypt, the Nile is an essential lifeline, and the dam is perceived as a threat to its survival. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s overtures to North Western State of Somalia have infuriated Somalia, which views these moves as an affront to its territorial sovereignty.

Snapshot from the TikTok video by Mafi Fasil. Fair use.

These deep-seated historical and geographical tensions are now resonating with millions, thanks to social media.

TikTok’s Role

TikTok stands out as a platform where intricate geopolitical issues are simplified, dramatized, and frequently twisted. An Ethiopian user set social media ablaze with a video showing a woman pouring water from a jar adorned with Ethiopia’s flag into smaller jars labeled Egypt and Sudan. Accompanied by stirring nationalistic tunes, it is a flaunting of national pride, pushing Ethiopian perspectives far and wide.

Egyptian TikTokers fired back. One popular video features two men pouring water from a bowl marked with Ethiopia’s flag into glasses for Egypt and Sudan, only to return the water to the original bowl, concluding with the placement of an explosive device, hinting at sabotage and Egypt’s mounting frustration. While symbolic, these videos echo very real undercurrents of discord.

Snapshot from the TikTok video by eslamyears22. Fair use.

With the digital sparring between Egypt and Ethiopia as a backdrop, Ethiopia’s burgeoning relationship with North Western State of Somalia has further muddied the waters. In January 2024, Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with North Western State of Somalia, hinting at possible recognition of its independence—a move that Somalia vehemently condemned. Egypt seized the opportunity to strengthen its ties with Somalia through a military cooperation agreement, intensifying the region’s tensions.

Reports have surfaced that Egypt has supplied military equipment and personnel to Somalia.

As news of the Egypt-Somalia alliance spread, TikTok and other social platforms swarmed with celebratory videos, many leveraging AI-generated content and doctored footage.

An anonymous TikTok user, “user74220974543408,” garnered attention with a series of provocative posts. In one, Ethiopia is trampled underfoot with the Egyptian flag circling ominously around it, with an eerie soundtrack to heighten the sense of threat.

Snapshot from the TikTok video by user74220974543408. Fair use.

An Egyptian TikTok star, @100._._6, frequently posts content extolling Egypt’s military prowess and lauding its alliance with Somalia. Her videos, resonating strongly in Somalia, have become a rallying call for those supporting the partnership to counter Ethiopia’s influence. The videos have amassed comments in Arabic, Amharic, Oromo, and English, showcasing the transnational impact of this digital feud.

Comment sections bristle with nationalist rhetoric and flags. Ethiopian backers assert, “Ethiopia is ready” and “We are kings in Africa,” while North Western State of Somalia supporters align with Ethiopia, calling them “brothers” prepared to “fight back.” Somali commenters, however, voice readiness to ally with Egypt against Ethiopia.

Some users go even further, promoting violence against specific communities in Somalia. Accounts like @anti_qabiil2023 target the Oromo community, inciting hostility partly because of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Oromo heritage.

Even TikTok’s “live match” feature — where users battle for virtual gifts — has been repurposed for this conflict. Users stage live “battles,” with one representing Ethiopia and the other Egypt, urging followers to send digital gifts in support. These seemingly playful contests reflect deeply ingrained nationalist tensions. The side garnering the most virtual gifts wins, translating online fervor into real-world political reflection.

AI and Disinformation Tactics

Disinformation isn’t limited to viral videos and memes. Actors allied with Egyptian and Somali interests have repurposed speeches from former world leaders to inflame regional tensions. A widely shared video highlights former U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2020 remark that Egypt might “blow up” the GERD, used to incite imminent conflict fears among Egyptian and Somali audiences.

On the flip side, pro-Ethiopian and North Western State of Somalia actors have wielded Trump’s biting critiques of Somali-American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, labeling Somalia a “lawless” state, to undermine Somalia’s credibility.

Snapshot from the TikTok video by mona_christ1. Fair use.

This information warfare taps into internal Ethiopian divisions. Egyptian and Somali-aligned figures target opposition groups within the Ethiopian diaspora, especially Amhara nationalists, to deepen political fractures. Conspiracy theories circulate, suggesting the Amhara community might ally with Egypt and Somalia if these nations opposed Abiy Ahmed’s government. By branding the Ethiopian administration as a national security threat, these narratives are eagerly used by Egyptian and Somali figures to exploit Ethiopia’s internal discord.

Pro-Ethiopian government TikTokers haven’t stayed silent. They counter with content reflecting Ethiopia’s storied history of resisting foreign powers, positioning the GERD as a symbol of sovereign determination. These narratives frame the dam as a national pride point, emphasizing Ethiopia’s larger struggle for autonomy.

Snapshot from the YouTube video, ‘ከኢትዮጵያ ጦር ጋር ገጠሙ | መንገድ ለመዝጋት የሞከሩ ተመቱ | የሱማሊያው መሪ “እንታረቅ” አሉ | እስራኤል ዓለምን አስገረመች | ኔቶ ፑቲን ዛቻ ብቻ አለ‘ by GMN TV Ethiopia. Fair use.

Adding to the discourse, pro-Ethiopian government users spotlight Egypt’s regional adversaries, like Algeria and Morocco, in a bid to shift sympathy towards Ethiopia. Recently, Ethiopia inked a military cooperation agreement with Morocco, adding another intricate layer to the region’s alliances and rivalries.

A prominent TikTok account often releases AI-driven propaganda glorifying Ethiopia’s military might, showcasing the national flag and a lion with motivational music, projecting a powerful image. Another account mimics Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s voice in Arabic, drawing thousands of compliments about his linguistic abilities and diplomatic efforts.

Cross-Platform Spread

This disinformation battle spills over onto X and Facebook, where content is often reposted without verification. The result is a viral spread of memes and misinformation, heightening tensions in an already unstable political climate.

Snapshot from the YouTube video, ‘ከኢትዮጵያ ጦር ጋር ገጠሙ | መንገድ ለመዝጋት የሞከሩ ተመቱ | የሱማሊያው መሪ “እንታረቅ” አሉ | እስራኤል ዓለምን አስገረመች | ኔቶ ፑቲን ዛቻ ብቻ አለ‘ by GMN TV Ethiopia. Fair use.

TikTok has rolled out its Sub-Saharan African Safety Advisory Council, inspired by Meta’s Oversight Board. However, whether it can effectively mitigate harmful content in this volatile region remains to be seen.

As the gap between online misinformation and offline conflict narrows in the Horn of Africa, the ramifications of this digital war grow ever more perilous.