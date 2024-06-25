





Kenyan Protest Erupts Over Finance Bill

A wave of demonstrators breached Kenya’s Parliament Buildings shortly after lawmakers amended a hotly debated Finance Bill concerning new tax measures.

Around 3 pm, unharmed protestors streamed into the secured precinct, causing havoc at the Senate’s facade.

The chaos flared when police fired at the crowd, leading to fatalities near the parliamentary complex. The chants of “Ruto must go” reverberated as the government-supporting MPs passed the bill in its Third Reading.

Police faced a tough time containing protesters across Nairobi, who burned water cannons and police vehicles.

Beginning early morning, various groups mobilized under the banner ‘Occupy Parliament,’ an ongoing campaign for months. The discontent echoed nationwide, reaching Eldoret, President William Ruto’s hometown.

Protests also ignited in Nakuru, Mombasa, Nyeri, Machakos, and Kisii. Notably, Kisumu, opposition leader Raila Odinga’s stronghold, remained tranquil, unsurprising given Odinga’s Kenyan candidacy for AU Commission chairmanship.

With 195 votes against 106, pro-government MPs passed the contentious bill. The opposition walked out, joining the enraged protestors.

On Monday, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki asserted that police would respect lawful protests but urged adherence to constitutional norms.

Differing from past events, these demonstrations seemed non-partisan. Prominent online voices had once backed Ruto’s 2022 campaign.

Critics say the bill dramatically inflates living costs, opposing Ruto’s Bottom-Up Approach promise which aimed to uplift the impoverished.

President Ruto on Sunday expressed willingness to negotiate with the disgruntled, mostly youthful, protesters struggling with economic strain. “We must dialogue,” he said.

Tuesday’s turmoil could trigger significant socio-political and economic repercussions in Kenya, Africa’s beacon of peace and prosperity. A source told Axadlethat “over 20 people” might have perished in the fray.

Despite police efforts, many demonstrators remained insistent on taking Parliament. MPs were evacuated, and additional police forces were dispatched.

State House fortified its defenses with elite teams. Youth groups vowed to persist until Parliament rejected the bill, fearing it would worsen living conditions. The Interior Ministry has yet to comment.

