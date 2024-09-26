Ethiopian Troops Spearhead Bardhere Airport Overhaul Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Mogadishu (AX) — Ethiopian troops, who are part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), have taken the lead in renovating Bardhere Airport located in Somalia’s Gedo region. This development has further strained the already tense relations between Ethiopia and Somalia.

The 46th Motorized Battalion of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) is executing this airport overhaul as part of a Quick Impact Project (QIP). The project involves extending the runway by 400 meters to boost safety and accommodate bigger aircraft.

Bardhere Airport’s manager, Jama Ali Hire, expressed gratitude towards the ATMIS troops for the renovation work. Colonel Mola Shumet, commander of the Ethiopian battalion overseeing the project, mentioned that their unit is dedicated to protecting the local communities.

This infrastructure initiative coincides with Ethiopia’s expanding incursions and control over airfields in Gedo, a strategic region in Jubbaland. Reports from earlier this month indicated that Ethiopian troops had taken control of important airports in Luuq, Dolow, and Bardhere. The airport revamp has resulted in heightened alarms within Somalia’s federal government and among local militia factions.

In the midst of these events, the impact of these military actions on the already delicate relationship between the two neighboring nations remains unclear. This tension is heightened by Ethiopia’s impending deadline of December 2024 for its scheduled withdrawal from Somalia.

These military endeavors by Ethiopia come at a time of significant geopolitical friction in the Horn of Africa. Somalia has been bolstering its relationship with Egypt, which recently supplied military aid to Somalia, including weaponry. This cooperation has irked Addis Ababa, especially as Ethiopia has controversial pacts, including a 2024 agreement with North Western State of Somalia that grants Ethiopia access to North Western State of Somalia’s coastline.

Somalia perceives Ethiopia’s moves as an infringement on its territorial integrity, especially given that Somalia still regards North Western State of Somalia as part of its own territory. The Ethiopian militarized presence at Gedo airports introduces an added layer of complexity to these disputes. National Security Advisor Hussein Moalim has indicated that Ethiopian forces won’t be part of the new African Union-led mission (AUSSOM) set to replace ATMIS in 2025. Instead, Somalia is seeking future military collaboration with Egypt, thereby isolating Ethiopia further.

Some analysts view Ethiopia’s growing military footprint in Somalia as a strategy to safeguard its strategic interests. This is seen in the context of its ongoing conflict with Egypt regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile, which Egypt views as a direct threat to its water scarcity problem.

The recent maneuvers by the Ethiopian government in Gedo have prompted local militias to mobilize, sparking concerns of growing instability. Some Somali officials are worried that the continued presence of Ethiopian troops at Gedo’s airfields could create a power vacuum, possibly allowing Al-Shabaab to exploit the situation.