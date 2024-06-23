Egypt Attributes Hajj Tragedy to Unauthorized Mecca Pilgrims

Cairo announced plans to prosecute around 16 travel agencies, accusing them of unlawfully taking pilgrims to Mecca. Reports indicate hundreds of deaths during this year’s Hajj, predominantly affecting Egyptians.

On Saturday, Egypt declared that it would take legal action against 16 travel agencies and revoke their licenses, following the deaths of Egyptians during the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

It’s estimated that over 1,000 people died during the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, with extreme heat being a primary culprit. At least 658 of the deceased were Egyptian.

During the Hajj, temperatures in Mecca, esteemed as Islam’s holiest city, soared to a blistering 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 degrees Fahrenheit).

Nearly 1.8 million Muslims worldwide had been anticipated to participate in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

What did the Egyptian government say?

After an emergency meeting on Hajj fatalities, the Egyptian government attributed the high death toll among its pilgrims to travel agencies sending “unregistered” pilgrims who bypassed official protocols.

Participation in Hajj necessitates official permission from Saudi Arabia, which employs a quota system due to the high demand and limited space available.

Cairo contends that certain travel agencies exploited personal visit visas instead of Hajj visas to send pilgrims. These visas don’t grant entry to Mecca, where the primary Hajj rituals occur.

To circumvent restrictions, Cairo stated that such pilgrims trekked through the desert into Mecca, evading Saudi authorities. Without the correct visa, pilgrims face potential arrest and deportation.

Egypt to prosecute 16 agencies

Unregistered pilgrims fail to receive the facilities provided by the Saudi government to mitigate the rigors of outdoor rituals amid extreme heat.

Furthermore, Egyptian authorities claim the travel agencies neglected to offer “adequate accommodation,” leading to exhaustion and worsening conditions amid high temperatures.

Authorities reported 31 deaths among registered Egyptian pilgrims, attributing these deaths to “chronic diseases.” Sameh Shoukry, the Foreign Minister, highlighted that most victims were unregistered pilgrims.

“Agencies responsible for their travel failed to provide any services,” he stated.

An initial government report held 16 travel agencies accountable.

“The prime minister has mandated that these companies lose their licenses, their managers face prosecution, and fines be allocated to the families of the deceased pilgrims,” announced the Egyptian cabinet.

Some victims’ families accuse Saudi authorities or their own governments of insufficient organization and failure to offer enough shelter against the intense heat.

What is the ‘unregistered’ pilgrimage route?

The ‘unregistered’ route to Mecca for Hajj is a recent phenomenon.

In late 2019, Saudi Arabia introduced tourist visas for foreigners from various countries, easing prior restrictions limited to business, family, and religious visits.

Initially, Hajj seasons saw limited participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the challenges of obtaining a Hajj visa under quota and lottery systems, many opt for the unregistered route due to its lower cost, though the official route can cost thousands.

Hajj stands as one of the five pillars of Islam and is a duty for every Muslim who can perform it at least once in their lifetime.

Material from AFP contributed to this report.

Edited by Louis Oelofse