China Commences Importation of Kenyan Dried Sea Cucumbers

At the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park (Gaoqiao Grand Market) in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province, African exhibitors showcased their wares during a livestream event on June 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

In a groundbreaking move, 300 kg of Kenyan dried sea cucumbers arrived at Changsha Huanghua International Airport in central China. This marks the first time China has received such a shipment from Kenya.

Sea cucumbers, celebrated for their high protein content, low-fat levels, and minimal cholesterol, are winning over Chinese consumers in a big way.

Changsha Customs confirmed that China’s sea cucumber imports traditionally originate from North America, northern Europe, and various other regions. Adding Kenya to the list has now diversified China’s import sources.

During the first eight months of this year, Hunan imported agricultural goods worth about 300 million yuan (roughly 42.8 million U.S. dollars) from Africa. This represents a 31.9 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to customs data.

