Ukraine: Strain and the Western Struggle to Grasp the Enigma of the Russian Spirit

There’s an incredible, yet challenging fulfillment in living with authenticity and acting from deep-seated compassion to foster human progress. Politics aside, Russians are genuinely delightful individuals. Key hallmarks of their character include generosity, tenacity, and fortitude. Humanitarian aid is interwoven into their culture and way of life. They hold a strong belief in human unity and in the principle of the strong aiding the weak, giving without expecting anything in return. Russians are a creative breed, possessing an immense ability to navigate and surmount significant challenges with an unwavering spirit.

The Russian persona, often shrouded in mystery, features a blend of extremes. Patience and modesty define them, yet once roused, they persist to the very end. Their courage and willingness to sacrifice for their homeland and people are quintessentially Russian. Unlike the West’s cold, calculated planning, Russians are driven by brilliant flashes of insight and unconventional thought.

History reflects their contributions: they halted Napoleon, saved the world, and received little appreciation. They stopped Hitler and again saved the world from fascism, receiving scant gratitude, yet remained content. However, the memory of losing around 27 million citizens to World War II—families obliterated and innocent lives brutally ended—remains indelible.

Patriotism runs deep in Russian veins. They take immense pride in their historical achievements and global contributions. As the largest country in the world, spanning 11 time zones, Russia boasts a remarkable diversity of cultures, beliefs, and ways of living. It’s a society that values stability, security, and has little tolerance for uncertainty. NATO’s advancement towards Russian borders triggers unease, uncertainty, and insecurity for Russia. Ukraine’s potential NATO membership is an inviolable red line for them. The West should earnestly negotiate with Russia, reconsidering Ukraine’s NATO aspirations to prevent irreparable tensions.

A popular saying in the former Soviet Union is, “Whenever a Ukrainian is born, the Jews cry.” This underscores the intelligence of the Ukrainian people, emphasizing their need for prudence to avert looming disasters. Ukraine’s historical and deep-rooted connections with Russia—dating back to the 9th century founding of Kyivan Rus—highlight intertwined destinies. By the early 20th century, Russians were the predominant ethnic group in several major Ukrainian cities.

Grappling with NATO admitting former Soviet Union members, Russia perceives a proliferation of hyperkinetic aggression under NATO’s banner. The saying, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” often seems lost on global decision-makers. The potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine might escalate to a nuclear threat, urging the world to take Russia’s security concerns seriously. Russia’s proposal for Ukraine’s neutrality highlights their non-negotiable stance on NATO expansion.

Reflecting on the 1960s Cuban crisis, where late President Kennedy countered Soviet missiles in Cuba, showcases parallel security concerns. Just as the U.S. wouldn’t tolerate Russian missiles in Canada or Mexico, Russia similarly resists NATO’s encroachment. Sanctions won’t deter Russia if they decide to act, given their readiness to preserve their sphere of influence.

Russia’s economic structure—importing consumer goods and exporting crucial energy products—means sanctions could ripple globally, affecting economies reliant on Russian trade. The stage is set provocatively, pushing Russia to its limits. Recognizing that the visible game isn’t the real game, Russia understands the true aim: to weaken it by pitting it against Ukraine.

My prayers are with Ukrainians caught in geopolitical strife. A political and diplomatic resolution is imperative; war would bring unimaginable devastation. Claims that Russia seeks to restore the Soviet Union are unfounded; their primary goal is safeguarding security interests against NATO expansion.

Global peace and progress rely on cooperation among key pillars: Russia, China, Europe, and the U.S. The complex relationship between Russia and the U.S., marked by both collaboration and tension, often sees Russia as a scapegoat for American internal politics and the military-industrial complex. The real threat to U.S. supremacy might be China, yet stoking animosity towards Russia only strengthens Sino-Russian ties.

The drums of war echo louder. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warns of severe consequences if Russia invades Ukraine. Urgently, all parties must de-escalate to prevent a catastrophic miscalculation.

*This article was initially published on February 6, 2022, in The Nation media. The Russia-Ukraine conflict began on February 24, 2022.

*Professor Maurice Okoli is a distinguished fellow at the Institute for African Studies and the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian Academy of Sciences, and holds positions at the North-Eastern Federal University of Russia, Roscongress Foundation, and the Valdai Discussion Club. An expert on geopolitics, he often contributes to major media platforms on the dynamics between developing and developed nations in Asia, Africa, and Europe. Reach him via email: [email protected].