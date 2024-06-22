ATMIS Demonstrates Dedication to Rebuilding Somalia with Strategic Troop Withdrawal

“We’ve witnessed them launch assaults, capture zones, and maintain control. This clearly signals to terror factions that their reign is dwindling. A finely trained, well-armed Somali National Army Force (SNAF) is indisputably shifting the balance in the fight against terrorism in Somalia,” Hatungimana conveyed to Somali security forces in a broadcast from Mogadishu, Somalia’s epicenter.

This pronouncement followed AMTIS’s handover of the Jowhar town military bastion to the SNAF.

The Jowhar fortress marks the second bequeathal in Phase Three of the military exit strategy, initiated on June 15.

Stationed in the pivotal Middle Shabelle area, the Jowhar town base has been under the vigilance of the Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF) since 2014.

This garrison functions as a defensive shield, protecting Hirshabelle State’s presidential estate, legislature, and locals.

The installation is vital for securing the Mogadishu-Jowhar primary supply artery, safeguarding very important individuals (VIPs), and aiding humanitarian groups in the vicinity.