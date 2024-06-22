Somali American Social Service Association Secures $1 Million Grant for Community Empowerment

One beneficiary is the Somali American Social Services Association, landing a hefty $1 million grant to bolster and grow workforce training for Rochester’s immigrant populace.

Omar Nur, SASSA’s maestro and head honcho, shared that this windfall will back skill-building schemes, provide English interpreters for job hunters, and roll out small business courses, among a cache of other aids.

Nur revealed that SASSA is currently jockeying with Workforce Development Incorporated to suss out the best routes for this newfound funding. Meanwhile, this grant has stoked his optimism for the organization’s future expansion.