Somali Government Denies Involvement in Nairobi MPs’ Detention Allegations

Mogadishu (AX) – The Somali government has pushed back against accusations from two opposition lawmakers who suggested that their brief detention in Nairobi last week involved Somalia’s federal government.

Two members of the federal assembly, Ahmed Abdi Kooshin, also the Secretary of the Defense Committee, and Hassan Abdinoor, claimed plainclothes officers detained them and accused them of subversive activities against Somalia’s government.

According to the Somalia National News Agency (SONNA), the Somali government lamented that the security of the two Federal Parliament members was jeopardized in Nairobi, Kenya.

“Nonetheless, the government firmly denies the MPs’ allegations that this incident is tied to the Somali Government. The Federal Government of Somalia champions the cause of free speech and political expression aligned with the constitutional rights of Somali citizens, regardless of their location,” declared the Somali government.

The state-media outlet emphasized the healthy rapport between Somalia and Kenya, rooted in neighborly respect and mutual regard. They also stressed that Somali Parliament members who faced this issue should reach out to Kenyan security agencies, charged with safeguarding residents and visitors alike.

The security personnel apprehended the lawmakers as they moved from one hotel in Kilimani to another nearby hotel. The parliamentarians clarified they had no official governmental engagements or structured plans in Nairobi, aside from informal meet-ups at eateries or for a cup of tea.