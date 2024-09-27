UNDP and Visa Collaborate to Advance Digital Financial Access in Somalia

Aida Diarra, the bigwig behind Visa’s Sub-Saharan Africa division, couldn’t contain her excitement about the business tie-up. “Teaming up with UNDP Somalia lights us up as we aim to bring the digital age and financial services to every nook and cranny of the region. With our smarts in digital payments, we want to give Somali small business folks and underserved communities a real shot at economic strength and sustainable living,” Diarra shared with palpable enthusiasm.

Lionel Laurens, the go-to persona at UNDP Somalia, shed light on the promising alliance with Visa. He acknowledged the potential of this union to propel progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by jumpstarting digital innovations and inclusive financial access for all in Somalia.

“I have no doubt that our budding partnership with VISA can act like a booster rocket in unlocking high-tech digital solutions both for the public and private landscapes, tackling some of Somalia’s age-old issues. We’re banking on this collaboration to bring tangible benefits through better access to digital financial systems and improved public services,” Laurens remarked.

This partnership aims to lend a hand to Somalia’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) in boosting the digital national ID project. Plus, UNDP and Visa are set to work together on establishing robust e-Government systems, all in line with Somalia’s National Transformation Plan.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the heartbeat of Somalia’s economy, responsible for 80% of jobs but only chipping in a mere 1.2% of the GDP due to financial roadblocks.