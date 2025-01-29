Turkey Strengthens Bonds with Somalia and Ethiopia Through Strategic Agreements

An intriguing development is taking shape in the diplomatic relationships that intertwine Turkey with Ethiopia and Somalia. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey, a dominant political force known for its astute strategies over the past two decades, is embarking on an ambitious diplomatic endeavor. But what does this mean for the Eastern African countries involved?

Zafer Sirakaya, the AKP’s deputy chairman, recently met with Somalia’s Abdurahman Mohamed Hussein, the secretary-general of the ruling Union for Peace and Development Party (UPD), in the bustling heart of Ankara. An agreement was signed—a memorandum of understanding aiming to consolidate an alliance that goes beyond mere cordialities. Meanwhile, whispers from informed corridors suggest that a similar pact is to be finalized with Ethiopia’s Prosperity Party (PP) in Addis Ababa, come Friday. Realpolitik at its finest?

According to Turkish officials, these agreements are more than a formal handshake: they promise to facilitate joint efforts in research, training, consultations, and sharing vital information. But why now, and why here? Is there a deeper narrative at play, entwining these countries in a mutually beneficial embrace?

For Turkey, the rationale seems clear. Their ambition is to transfer invaluable governance experience, advocating for robust civil society cooperation and potentially lucrative trade links. Yet, upon closer scrutiny, there lingers an air of strategic diplomacy aimed not only at soothing historical frictions but in crafting a new geopolitical tapestry.

Indeed, Turkey has been a neutral player in the tense Horn of Africa, adopting the role of mediator when called upon. It was, therefore, with great alacrity that Ankara managed Ethiopia’s naval agreement scandal with North Western State of Somalia—the self-declared Republic—in 2024. Diplomacy, one might say, is never an idle art.

‘Somalia included in every process’

A confidential source remarked to the Middle East Eye (MEE) that Turkey’s cooperation deal with Ethiopia was tactfully delayed last autumn, avoiding any semblance of bias amidst the continental disputes. December bore witness to tense discussions and eventual agreements between Somalia and Ethiopia, hosted again in Ankara. Isn’t it revealing that discussions often gravitate back to Turkey?

While significant agreements were reached, acknowledging Somalia’s territorial sovereignty and opening talks on Ethiopia’s sea access via Somali waters, underlying tensions linger. An interesting twist is Somalia’s strengthening rapport with Egypt—a nation itself entangled with Ethiopia over the critically contested Nile waters. History, after all, seems intent on repeating itself.

“Ankara includes Somalia in every process,” Tunc Demirtas, a discerning analyst affiliated with the think tank Seta, underscores Turkey’s calculated regional diplomacy in the Horn of Africa—a commitment to cultivating ties untainted by exclusion or oversight.

The AKP’s diplomatic journey, led by Sirakaya, is expected to chart a course to Djibouti next week, establishing yet another memorandum akin to those with Somalia and Ethiopia. Evidently, Turkey’s government is weaving an intricate fabric of regional alliances, fostering relations of multifaceted depth.

The cordial ties between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are partly attributed to military sales—specifically, Turkey’s supply of armed drones to Ethiopia in 2021, which proved pivotal during insurgent confrontations. This adds yet another layer to the strategic confluence bridging these narratives.

As for Somalia, Turkey’s engagement spans even broader grounds. Hosting substantial Turkish military facilities in Mogadishu and extending Turkish commercial interests into key infrastructural arteries, such as the port and airport, speaks volumes. And it’s not only military prowess on the table; February showcased a defense and economic cooperation agreement between Somalia and Turkey. What does this reveal about Somalia’s aspirations on the global stage?

Under the provisions of this pact, Ankara is authorized to assemble, instruct, and equip the Somali Navy, reinforcing Somalia’s maritime sovereignty. Turkish endeavors extend even deeper, engaging in the exploration of energy troves along the Somali coastline. Such ventures promise not only strategic but tangible socioeconomic upliftment.

In this confluence of diplomacy, alliances, and ambitions, Turkey’s initiatives resonate as profoundly strategic, representing more than alliances; they map promising new futures for the region.

