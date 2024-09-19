Turkey Deploys Naval Vessels to Somalia’s Waters

ANKARA, Turkey – The nation of Turkey has dispatched two warships to safeguard the Somali coastline, reports Middle East Eye. The ships, christened Oruc Reis, have been tasked with protecting energy and oil exploration activities in the region.

The deployment follows an oil agreement recently inked between Somalia and Turkey, with Ankara taking on the dual roles of exploration and safeguarding the waters from foreign threats. This venture is poised to enhance Somalia’s economic prospects.

Alparslan Bayraktar, Turkey’s Energy Minister, revealed that permits have been granted for petroleum exploration in three Somali maritime zones. He stated that Oruc Reis will undertake a pioneering 3D seismic survey in the area.

Bayraktar emphasized that Turkish naval forces will defend the research and exploration vessels. Reports also suggest the deployment of an additional auxiliary ship for security purposes.

Tunc Demirtas, an Africa affairs analyst at Seta think tank, remarked on Turkey’s cautious approach, given the vessel’s high-stakes operation in open waters. “This marks the inaugural mission for a Turkish research vessel in the ocean,” he told Middle East Eye. “The ship must be shielded from pirates and possible land-based dangers.”

‘Production Sharing’ Oil Deal

Turkey has navigated contentious waters in the Eastern Mediterranean in recent years, contending with Greek objections and threats of interference. Meanwhile, the Gulf of Aden and waters near Somalia present novel and significant obstacles for drilling operations.

The minister indicated that exploratory data suggests high potential for oil discovery in the chosen zones. The warships are slated to reach the Somali coastline by October this year, he added.

In the scenario of an oil find, Bayraktar explained that the resource would be shared under a “production-sharing agreement” with the Somali government. “After fulfilling state rights, as long as there is oil, it can be sold globally,” he noted.

“We can transport it to our local refineries, enabling swift commercialization and economic integration,” he added.

This comes in the wake of a defense cooperation pact signed with Somalia, addressing ongoing threats from Ethiopia, which has an agreement with North Western State of Somalia, a self-declared independent region of Somalia, for sea access. Ethiopia remains steadfast in its ambition to recognize North Western State of Somalia’s sovereignty.

