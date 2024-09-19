Somali Legislator Claims Intelligence Agency Prevented Travel to Baidoa

Mogadishu (AX) – Sareedo Mohamed Abdulle, a member of the Somali People’s Assembly, leveled accusations at the Somali Intelligence Agency for barring her and fellow parliamentarians from flying to Baidoa on Thursday.

“Unfamiliar with the law, individuals stopped me from boarding my flight today. MPs from the Southwest are under attack, and henceforth, we’ll enter the airport armed,” Abdulle stated to the press.

Adding to the uproar, MP Saadaq Abdullahi labeled the travel prohibition as illegal, alleging that the Presidential Palace orchestrated the ban on Southwest MPs. The restriction underscores the deteriorating ties between Mogadishu and the Southwest regional administration.

Insiders have revealed that the leader of Southwest state summoned MPs loyal to his cause to Baidoa for discussions aimed at resolving the escalating political discord with the federal government.

Conversely, dissenting parliamentarians allege that this consultation primarily serves foreign interests, accusing President Lafta Gareen of obstructing their travel to Baidoa, where they’ve been elected to serve.