Somalia

Somali Legislator Claims Intelligence Agency Prevented Travel to Baidoa

avatar of axadleBy axadle

Mogadishu (AX) – Sareedo Mohamed Abdulle, a member of the Somali People’s Assembly, leveled accusations at the Somali Intelligence Agency for barring her and fellow parliamentarians from flying to Baidoa on Thursday.

“Unfamiliar with the law, individuals stopped me from boarding my flight today. MPs from the Southwest are under attack, and henceforth, we’ll enter the airport armed,” Abdulle stated to the press.

Related Posts

LISTEN: Somalia Navigating Through Regional Strains

Somalia Denounces Illicit Weapon Shipment from Ethiopia to…

Adding to the uproar, MP Saadaq Abdullahi labeled the travel prohibition as illegal, alleging that the Presidential Palace orchestrated the ban on Southwest MPs. The restriction underscores the deteriorating ties between Mogadishu and the Southwest regional administration.

Insiders have revealed that the leader of Southwest state summoned MPs loyal to his cause to Baidoa for discussions aimed at resolving the escalating political discord with the federal government.

Conversely, dissenting parliamentarians allege that this consultation primarily serves foreign interests, accusing President Lafta Gareen of obstructing their travel to Baidoa, where they’ve been elected to serve.

avatar of axadle
axadle 18474 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More