Tottenham Dominates Manchester United in a Humiliating Defeat as Bruno Fernandes Receives Red Card

This is the low point of Erik ten Hag’s stint at Manchester United: a chaotic debacle that Tottenham joyfully capitalized on, zipping the ball around and tearing through their prestigious hosts as if in a casual game.

The manager insists he has a plan, but today’s display suggests it involves rolling out the red carpet for their opponents, with Spurs breaking through endlessly. Even at 2-0 down, a 10-man United showed some late fight, with Casemiro pressing forward and Alejandro Garnacho making sharp runs. This only highlighted what Ten Hag’s team could’ve achieved if they weren’t making a mockery of their iconic kit.

By then, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski had found the net, and Bruno Fernandes had been sent off, ruling him out of the next three league matches. While the decision seemed harsh, further humiliation came as Lucas Bergvall’s first touch—a corner from the left—was headed on at the near post by Pape Matar Sarr (his first touch as well) and unmarked Dominic Solanke tapped it in.

Drenched in rain, Ten Hag witnessed a shooting gallery, even as Ange Postecoglou’s squad missed the injured Son Heung-min, who could have potentially handed United a more severe drubbing.

United’s upcoming fixtures include a match at Porto this Thursday in the Europa League and a visit to Aston Villa on Sunday. Following this absolute mess, Ten Hag urgently needs to secure victories, ideally in both games, since his team has now suffered a defeat and two draws in their last three matches.

As the jubilant Spurs fans belted out “When the Spurs Go Marching In”, the embattled Dutchman found himself navigating the treacherous territory labeled “sacking”, despite any claims of job security.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou basks in the glory of having toppled the 20-time champions on their home turf. With his laid-back mantra of “it’s just who we are, mate” and a confident declaration about consistently winning silverware in the second season, Postecoglou carries an appealing swagger.

Just three minutes into the game, his team’s confidence was palpable and never wavered. Fernandes sent the ball to Garnacho at the halfway line, who tapped it to Marcus Rashford. Rashford surged forward but overhit the ball, allowing Micky van de Ven to snatch it and launch a tearing run, dismantling United. Reaching the left byline, he crossed it for Johnson, who had an easy finish.

It was brilliant from Spurs and abysmal from United. More foolishness continued when Manuel Ugarte hesitated, James Maddison stole the ball from the supposed “shielding” player and set up Solanke. A timely Lisandro Martínez tackle spared Ten Hag’s men from harsh jeering from their supporters—this occurred just before the dreadful first half ended.

United were akin to Anthony Joshua in the first round against Daniel Dubois: dazed from the outset and never finding their footing. There’s fleeting hope against Postecoglou’s high-risk approach, but when Rashford broke down the left and passed to Joshua Zirkzee, it was aimless, displaying the lack of ruthlessness that frustrates Ten Hag.

Spurs repeatedly cut through United’s feeble resistance, like a hot knife through butter. Destiny Udogie, starting from deep, mirrored Van de Ven’s earlier run, speeding through an inside left channel. Once again, space opened up for Johnson, who was unlucky not to score after beating André Onana but hitting the post.

Earlier, the keeper’s left shoulder thwarted a Maddison chip after combined play with Kulusevski and Udogie. Later, Johnson was inches away from setting up Timo Werner for an easy goal, saved only by Nassar Mazraoui’s interception.

Cut to a glum-faced Ten Hag watching his team unravel. Back on the pitch, Diogo Dalot, who had somehow lost track of Johnson for his goal, was pickpocketed by Maddison who shot wide, as did Cristian Romero with a stylish scissor kick, more proof of United’s disarray.

An abacus was needed to count Spurs’ opportunities. Another came when Kulusevski sent Werner racing behind. Onana saved again, though the German should have aimed elsewhere. Disaster struck when Fernandes clipped Maddison slightly, who made much of it. Christopher Kavanagh’s red card dismissed the Portuguese, adding to United’s woes.

Then came half-time and the fans’ boos. More followed when Spurs doubled their lead. Casemiro had replaced Zirkzee for the second half, with Rashford moving to the No 9 position, presumably to stabilize United. Johnson was soon sprinting down their left and sent a ball, which, deflected, Kulusevski beat Onana with deftly.

United, hapless, couldn’t even make their 10-man disadvantage awkward for Spurs. They nearly lost a second captain when Martínez (now wearing Fernandes’s armband) fouled Maddison but escaped with a yellow card.

Romero dodged a loud handball shout in the box, and Guglielmo Vicario’s goal survived when Martínez missed the ball that bounced his way.

