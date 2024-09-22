Top U.S. Military Officials Commit to Ongoing Investments in Africa’s Security Structure

General Michael Langley, the head of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), touched down in the States on Monday after finishing up his East Africa swing through Kenya and Somalia. [Pearl Matibe, Standard]

A prominent US Marine Corps leader has committed to ongoing investments in Africa’s security frameworks.

General Langley, helming AFRICOM, emphasized that, in an increasingly intricate security landscape, the United States stands as a reliable ally dedicated to assisting African nations in forging their own path toward lasting peace and security.

Gen Langley spoke on Monday after wrapping up a series of high-stakes meetings with East African officials.

Langley wasn’t flying solo; he was accompanied by key military brass, including Major General Claude Tudor from the US Air Force and Brigadier General Rose Keravuori of the US Army.

Central to Langley’s mission is a direct engagement with African heads of state, spotlighting AFRICOM’s hands-on approach in bolstering regional security alliances.

In Somalia, Langley sat down with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to review ongoing counterterrorism strategies and the fight against al-Shabaab.

This visit underscores the critical US policy of prioritizing face-to-face diplomacy with African leaders, ensuring military and security support meets regional needs and goals.

“I’ve had detailed discussions with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud about his ongoing campaign against al-Shabaab. Building the Somali National Army while actively fighting is like assembling a plane mid-flight. He gets that, but he’s upbeat about our chances for success and believes this approach will help them achieve their objectives,” Langley remarked.

During these pivotal talks, the general explored how the US can keep backing Somalia’s fight against al-Shabaab, while also building up the Somali National Army (SNA) to become self-sufficient.

Langley likened the process to “flying while building the plane,” acknowledging the challenges but staying hopeful about Somalia’s progress under Mohamud’s leadership.

Beyond Somalia, Langley’s diplomatic jaunt took him through various African nations, including Libya, Kenya, and the Maghreb region.

Each visit reiterated the message that the US regards African nations as essential partners in addressing the continent’s security hurdles.

For instance, after Somalia, Langley traveled to Kenya last week to confer with top military officials about regional instability and how the US can bolster Kenya’s security apparatus.

Langley’s approach aligns with AFRICOM’s broader mission of endorsing African-led solutions to security woes.

Though US support is indispensable, Langley has consistently underlined that African countries must spearhead their defense strategies, with the US playing a supportive role.

This principle has been vital to AFRICOM’s aim of ensuring that US-Africa collaborations are founded on mutual interests and long-term stability, not just short-term military wins.

Recent data from the Global Terrorism Trends and Analysis Center (GTTAC) reveals a drop in terrorist activities in Somalia, which Langley attributes to AFRICOM’s steady support and the growing strength of local forces.

However, Langley remains vigilant, recognizing that al-Shabaab still presents a significant threat that requires ongoing vigilance and collaboration.

Langley’s tour of Africa marks a unique US diplomatic push to build partnerships on the ground rather than relying on distant coordination.

He has persistently stated that AFRICOM’s strategy is not merely military-centric but incorporates development and diplomacy, in line with broader US foreign policy goals under President Biden’s administration.

While military support often grabs the headlines, Langley’s meetings underscore the role of diplomacy in the US strategy for combating terrorism and fostering stability.

Through direct engagement with heads of state, Langley ensures that US efforts are tailored to the unique challenges of each country.

As Langley continues his tour of African nations, his mission reflects AFRICOM’s dedication to long-term partnerships that emphasize collaboration and respect for African leadership.

Pearl Matibe holds the position of White House Correspondent at Standard Group. Follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe