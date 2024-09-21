Somalia Blames Ethiopia for Smuggling Weapons into Northeastern State

FILE – A collection of weapons showcased in Mogadishu after a security raid.

Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali Federal Government has come down hard on Ethiopia, accusing it of illicitly slipping weapons into Northeastern State—a move they believe jeopardizes national security and tramples over Somalia’s sovereignty.

Friday saw the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation release a statement claiming two trucks brimming with weaponry crossed into Northeastern State from Ethiopia sans any diplomatic heads-up or clearance. “This action is a blatant encroachment on Somalia’s sovereignty with severe repercussions for national and regional security,” the Ministry declared.

The Somali government emphasized this isn’t a one-off incident, noting past illegal arms shipments sneaking into the country, including air deliveries to Baidoa in the South West region. “These repeated breaches underscore a continuing disregard for Somalia’s sovereignty,” the Ministry stated, urging Ethiopia to stop its illicit activities immediately.

In its appeal, Somalia called on both regional and international allies to denounce this arms smuggling. “We urge our regional and international partners to join us in our collective efforts to preserve peace and stability in the area,” the statement continued.

Ethiopian officials have remained mum on these latest claims. Yet, on July 26, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed earlier allegations as “groundless,” following a report from the Somali government on July 16 that described security forces seizing two trucks loaded with smuggled arms by “illegal weapons traders.”

Recent Ethiopian military actions in Somalia have added fuel to an already blazing fire between the two nations. Ethiopian forces have recently made unauthorized crossings into Somalia’s Hiiraan region, citing the need to counteract al-Shabaab threats. These uncoordinated moves have sparked altercations with local security personnel, leading Somalia’s UN envoy, Abukar Dahir Osman, to formally lodge a protest with the United Nations Security Council. These issues have also delayed the planned withdrawal of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) soldiers, initially set for July but now pushed to September. Ethiopian officials remain tight-lipped, further straining diplomatic ties.

Not stopping there, Somalia has also opposed Ethiopian participation in the upcoming African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), pointing to Ethiopia’s controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with North Western State of Somalia. Inked in early 2024, this MoU grants Ethiopia access to 20 kilometers of Red Sea coastline in exchange for potentially recognizing North Western State of Somalia’s independence—a deal Mogadishu condemns as illegal. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has openly stated that Ethiopian troops won’t be welcomed in the new peacekeeping mission unless they scrap the agreement with North Western State of Somalia.

Somalia has been actively seeking to assert its sovereignty, rallying support from international organizations such as the United Nations and the Arab League, both of which have upheld Somalia’s territorial integrity and called for peaceful dispute resolutions concerning Ethiopia’s actions.

As the Somali government ramps up efforts to clamp down on illegal weapons trafficking, this recent smuggling episode adds to a growing list of concerns. Just on Thursday, Somali police seized 33 AK-47s and four PKM machine guns in the Banadir region, arresting four arms dealers. This follows a July 2024 cabinet resolution that bans arms trading by non-state actors. Authorities are urging civilians to assist security forces in curbing this troubling trade of arms.