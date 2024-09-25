Somalia’s Senate Speaker Tours Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, September 23, 2024 (WAM) — Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, the Speaker of Somalia’s Senate, had the pleasure of exploring the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. He was joined by Federal National Council (FNC) members, Mohammed Al Yamahi and Mohammed Al Dhohori.

The group, accompanied by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, roamed the mosque’s halls and delightful outdoor corridors. Dr. Al Obaidli shared insights into how the mosque embodies coexistence, tolerance, and openness—key values championed by the UAE’s founding figure.

On their tour, the delegates discovered the crucial role of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in fostering an inclusive Islamic ethos and nurturing intercultural dialogue globally. They delved into the mosque’s rich history, admiring its stunning artistry and the intricate beauty of Islamic architecture that adorns every corner.

Towards the end, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi was gifted a special keepsake: “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace.” This publication takes readers through a visual feast of the mosque’s architectural marvels, featuring award-winning images from the “Spaces of Light” Photography Award, and showcasing the mosque’s unique and breathtaking design.