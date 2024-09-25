Somalia: Lawmakers Encounter Ongoing Travel Limitations at Mogadishu Airport for Journeys to Baidoa

Somalia: MPs Still Battling Travel Bans at Mogadishu Airport En Route to Baidoa

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Federal parliamentarians from the Southwest State of Somalia continue to face hurdles at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport, particularly when trying to fly to Baidoa. Today, MP Mohamed Sheikh Abdullahi Osman (known as Iiro) was the latest to be blocked from boarding his plane.

These travel impediments have ignited a firestorm of anger and criticism from regional leaders and MPs. They argue that these actions violate their constitutional rights and are aimed at controlling political activity in Baidoa, the administrative hub of the Southwest State.

Just a few days ago, other MPs, including female legislator Sareedo Abdalla, faced similar obstructions when trying to travel from Mogadishu to Baidoa. These incidents have stoked fears about the freedom of movement for elected officials and have underscored the persistent tensions between the central government, known as Villa Somalia, and regional administrations like the Southwest State.

These travel headaches not only disrupt political figures but also spotlight the broader rifts between the federal government and regional states, particularly concerning security and governance. Critics maintain that such restrictions undermine Somalia’s fragile federal arrangement and could compound governance challenges.

Despite recent high-level efforts to patch things up, including a sit-down between Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and Southwest State’s President Abdiaziz Laftagareen, the on-ground realities suggest little has changed, with MPs continuing to hit roadblocks at the airport.

Somalia’s President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, finds himself in the crosshairs, accused of mimicking the very tactics he condemned when his predecessor, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (aka Farmajo), held power. Opposition voices argue that the current administration’s actions are fraying the threads of national unity.

These criticisms hinge on Hassan Sheikh’s governance style, especially regarding constitutional amendments and regional tensions—issues he fervidly criticized during Farmajo’s rule. Back then, Hassan Sheikh accused Farmajo of hoarding power and sidelining the clan-based power-sharing approach that has been pivotal to Somalia’s delicate political fabric.

These travel bans are unfolding against a backdrop of political chess games, with the federal government advocating for the pullout of Ethiopian forces—a move opposed by the Southwest State due to security fears tied to Al-Shabaab.

Amid this political deadlock, the travel restrictions highlight the entrenched issues gnawing at Somalia’s federal structure, potentially paving the way for more political upheaval unless resolved through genuine dialogue and effective action.

