Somalia: Federal Lawmaker Denied Travel to Southwest State Following Fresh Restrictions

MOGADISHU, Somalia – On Thursday morning, a female legislator from Southwest State revealed that authorities at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu prevented her from traveling to Baidoa. Senior officials denied her claim.

Federal MP Sareedo Mohamed Abdalla voiced her frustration on social media, sharing her experience of being blocked from boarding a flight to her home state.

This episode occurred just days after other flights carrying passengers were similarly obstructed. It is an indication of growing political friction between Southwest State and the Somali Government. Abdalla commented, “The Federal System we founded two decades ago has crumbled.”

Abdalla stressed the absence of a functioning government, pointing to the prevalent “political and administrative turmoil.”

Former Somali President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed lambasted officials for imposing travel bans on Members of Parliament. He argued that such actions are an infringement on fundamental human rights, including freedom of speech and movement.

According to sources, this marks the second instance within a week where flights to Baidoa were obstructed at Aden Adde International Airport. These new travel restrictions on Southwest State are fueling existing political tensions between the state’s government and the federal authorities.

“The incident on September 19, 2024, underscores larger governance issues, with travel bans seemingly directed at MPs from Southwest State. This suggests a calculated move by the federal government to curb political activities in Baidoa,” stated an official from Southwest State.

Recently, Southwest leaders affirmed their support for Ethiopian troops who are part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which has helped in eliminating Al-Shabaab militants from the state.

The central government, however, wants Ethiopian forces to exit following the expiration of ATMIS’s mandate in December. They anticipate that the new mission, titled the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), will be led by Egypt.

Somalia has accused Ethiopia of violating its territorial integrity by making a covert agreement with the breakaway North Western State of Somalia region, granting Ethiopia access to 30 kilometers of the Red Sea in exchange for recognizing North Western State of Somalia’s independence.

Southwest legislators argue that Ethiopian troops should remain, and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s efforts to negotiate with Abdiaziz Laftagareen have thus far been unsuccessful. Reports suggest he is seeking the help of Turkish ambassador Alper Aktas to mediate a meeting between the parties.

