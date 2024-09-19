Somalia

Somali Military Court Condemns Man to Death for Killing During Food Aid Distribution

Mogadishu (AX) — A Somali military tribunal has handed Mahmoud Abdulle Geesood, notorious as “AJ,” a death sentence for fatally shooting Hassan Abdullahi Ahmed, commonly known as “Qeylo.”

The tragedy unfolded on February 19 in Harardheere, a locale in the Mudug region. The fracas ignited at a food distribution point over aid cards designated for displaced folks. Onlookers divulged that the quarrel snowballed into a brawl, during which Geesood pulled out a gun and shot Ahmed, who perished instantly.

The contentious aid cards were part of a humanitarian assistance scheme targeting at-risk communities in the zone. The courtroom heard that the altercation began when the men locked horns over the card distribution protocol. Things spiraled out of control, culminating in the lethal shooting.

After the incident, Geesood bolted from the scene but was nabbed by security personnel two months later, on April 20, 2024. The tribunal’s death sentence highlights the severe repercussions of crimes in humanitarian contexts, especially when they lead to fatalities.

