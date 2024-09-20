SomaliaWest Africa

Somalia Applauds Turkey for its Steadfast Support

Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktas

Somalia, Thursday, lavished praise on Turkiye for its steadfast support and solid diplomatic ties.

In an event held in Mogadishu, Somalia extended certificates of recognition to Alper Aktas and the Director of Turkish Red Crescent Somalia, Serif Simsek, in acknowledgment of their invaluable service.

At the ceremony, Mohamud Moalim, the head honcho of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), echoed the nation’s appreciation of Turkiye and its citizens for their unwavering support and strong diplomatic relations. The Agency articulated these sentiments in an official statement.

Earlier this month, Turkiye played a pivotal role in training about 200 personnel from the Somali National Disaster Management Agency.

The one-month training course took place at the Mogadishu Somali Turkiye Training and Research Hospital, also known as Erdogan Hospital, located in the heart of Somalia’s capital.

A loyal ally of Somalia, Turkiye has poured resources into the country’s education, infrastructure, and healthcare sectors, while also offering substantial humanitarian assistance.

Notably, Turkiye operates the largest foreign military training facility in Mogadishu aimed at bolstering the Somali National Army’s capabilities.

