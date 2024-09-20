Advocacy Groups Assert Kenya’s Sh6 Billion Mpox Funding Falls Short

Public Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni in Nairobi on September 18, 2024. Image: HANDOUT

Kenya’s proposed Sh6.7 billion Mpox response fund has been flagged as insufficient and misprioritized, according to various advocacy groups.

Critics have pointed out a glaring omission: there’s no budget allocation for vaccine procurement.

Speaking in Nairobi, these groups urged the government to reallocate funds towards crucial areas like vaccine acquisition, advanced diagnostics, and community education.

The government announced that Sh800 million from the proposed fund would go to temporary isolation facilities, and Sh91 million for training healthcare workers.

Remaining funds are earmarked for measures like screening, purchasing PPEs, and community-based surveillance.

“Mpox could follow a trajectory similar to Covid-19. Today’s five cases might multiply into thousands. Remember, one Covid case spiraled into over 300,000 infections and almost 6,000 deaths. We must act before it’s too late,” stressed Dr. Samuel Kinyanjui, country program director at AHF Kenya.

His comments came during a media briefing in Nairobi.

In contrast, the World Health Organization has repeatedly stated that Mpox, despite its various strains, is not comparable to Covid. Authorities know how to manage its spread.

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni reported that Kenya has confirmed just five Mpox cases, with one each in Taita Taveta, Busia, Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru.

All patients have since recovered.

Muthoni highlighted that the Ministry of Health, alongside county governments and key stakeholders, is bolstering preparedness at all border points to secure Kenya’s public health defenses.

“Our borders are the first line of defense against disease spread. Early detection, quick containment, and smooth coordination between agencies are essential for managing public health risks like Mpox,” she emphasized during a recent visit to the Namanga border.

From the Sh6.7 billion fund, Sh10 million is set aside for border screening.

During the media briefing, CSOs urged the WHO to speed up the review and approval of alternative Mpox vaccines to make them more affordable and accessible by increasing the number of manufacturers.

Currently, the only available vaccine, MVA-BN, costs Sh12,900 per dose, making it unattainable for many.

Dr. Kinyanjui highlighted the need to address these high costs through technology and knowledge transfers, including patent waivers, to enable regional vaccine production.

“Such measures will boost vaccine supply, cut costs, and strengthen the global Mpox response,” he asserted.

James Kamau from the Kenya Treatment Access Movement called on the government to prioritize funding and accountability.

“We appeal to the Kenyan government to allocate dedicated funds for disaster management, including pandemics. In 2022, the National Treasury established a Disaster Management Fund, but it’s yet to be operational,” he stated.

“As we strive for universal health coverage and the launch of the Social Health Authority, disaster management remains unaddressed through the SHA,” he added.

Faith Ndung’u, advocacy manager at the Health NGOs’ Network, emphasized the role of civil society in the response effort.

“Recognizing the importance of collective action is key,” she noted.

“Civil society and communities are crucial in prevention, referrals, and awareness efforts. We urge the Ministry of Health to empower us in these initiatives,” she added.

Nephak, the association representing Kenyans affected by HIV, called on the government to prioritize community awareness and vaccine access, especially for vulnerable groups like people living with HIV.

“Mpox is a serious threat to our communities, especially to children living with HIV. We must intensify community sensitization for those most at risk. Educating communities about Mpox helps mitigate fear, anxiety, and misinformation,” said Nelson Otwoma, head of Nephak.